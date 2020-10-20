Virat Kohli And Co.'s Destination Immediately Post Dream11 IPL 2020 Finally Confirmed?

The much anticipated India's tour of Australia is inching closer and Cricket Australia is aiming to leave no stones unturned in ensuring there are not logistical challenges that hinder the fierce cricketing duel. India's assignment will mark their return to international cricket after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. With the Indian team likely to fly down under after the conclusion of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Sydney has emerged to be the first stop destination for Virat Kohli and co.

India could quarantine in Sydney after the completion of Dream11 IPL 2020

Cricket Australia is striving to finalise all the arrangements ahead of India's campaign. The clash is likely to commence with white-ball cricket where the two teams will feature in three ODIs and as many T20s before they battle it out in the longer format at Adelaide. The board's initial talks did not materialise with the Queensland government as it expressed their apprehensions regarding the squad's 14-day quarantine in Brisbane since players were required to step out of their hotels for training.

Sydney could be the front-runner to host the Indian squad along with the Australian Dream11 IPL bound players with the New South Wales government keen on accommodating international sporting fixtures in its territory. The SCG Trust Chairman, Tony Shepherd in his conversation with Sydney Morning Herald confirmed the availability of the infrastructure required to conduct an event of such a scale. He also stated that they are capable of managing the biosecurity bubble of the players. Shepherd opined that SCG is open to help cricket in these dire times.

The official schedule for the India vs Australia 2020 series is yet to be finalised, but the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had hinted earlier that the tour might begin with a pink-ball day-night Test in Adelaide. Cricket Australia had plans to conduct white-ball matches before moving to the gruelling Test series. The venues for the tour as per a report by Cricket Australia are Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

A spokesperson of Cricket Australia had revealed that the Queensland Health department and the cricket board had a meeting to discuss the latter's proposal of quarantining the players in the state. The spokesperson thanked BCCI for their patience regarding the aforementioned matter. He affirmed that the board is confident of hosting the full schedule of matches for India's tour to Australia. Cricket Australia will also host the rebel Women's Big Bash League 2020 that is scheduled to flag-off later this month.

Source: PTI

