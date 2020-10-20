Virender Sehwag Slams Shubman Gill's 'slow' Batting, Calls Kolkata 'bits And Pieces' Side

India youngster Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the country. The Punjab batsman is often cited as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Even the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hold him in high regard. They have heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his cricketing abilities on several occasions. A lot was expected from Shubman Gill coming into the Dream11 IPL 2020, however, the right-hander has not quite been able to live up to his name in the tournament yet.

Virender Sehwag suggests Shubman Gill to show some intent at the top

Shubman Gill has failed to provide his team with quick starts at the top. The Punjab-based cricketer has been among the runs but his strike rate has been criticised severely by fans and cricketing pundits alike. Gill has scored 311 runs in 9 matches so far at a modest strike-rate of 113.91 which is considerably low in the T20 format. Now, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag has had his say on Shubman Gill's low-scoring rate at the top.

While speaking to Cricbuzz after Kolkata's eight-wicket loss against Mumbai a few days ago, Virender Sehwag said that Shubman Gill needs to show some intent and attack more in the powerplay. He added that if Gill can't do it, he needs to be demoted in the batting order and should be replaced with someone else who can attack from the word go.

Virender Sehwag reckoned that if a match has to be won, the start needs to be good because if the foundation is not laid properly, a competitive total can't be built around it. In the last match against Hyderabad, Shubman Gill once again failed to make the most of the start he got. The Kolkata opener scored 36 runs off 37 balls at a strike-rate of 97.3 before being dismissed by Rashid Khan. Kolkata will want Shubman Gill to fire at the top and give the team a quick start.

Virender Sehwag also spoke about what Kolkata team management needs to do. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' opined that Kolkata need to make a strong combination and give the players the freedom to play their own game. He stated that as of now Kolkata look like a ‘bits and pieces team’ where their performances depend on one or two players. Sehwag suggested that the team needs to follow the orders and mindset of one leader, which is not happening at present.

Meanwhile, the Men in Purple have had a mixed tournament so far, not being able to capitalize on their good form. One of the main reasons behind their inconsistency has been the team's failure to perform collectively as a unit. Only one or two players have risen to the occasion in their games which is why they are fourth on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with five wins and four losses. According to the Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule, Eoin Morgan's side will take on Bangalore in Match 39 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 21 in Abu Dhabi.

