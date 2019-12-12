DHP Vs RAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will take on Rajshahi Royals in the third match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 on Thursday, December 12 at Dhaka. The match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). This is the first match for both the teams in this season.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli: Instances When The Captain Slammed Anushka Sharma's Trolls On Social Media

Bangladesh's star opener Tamim Iqbal will be in action for Dhaka while Liton Das will be the player to watch out for from the Royals. When it comes to overseas stars, Shahid Afridi will don the Dhaka Platoon jersey as he will look to make full use of his experience. On the other hand, West Indies' all-rounder Andre Russell will captain the Rajshahi Royals. Both the teams will want to secure a win in this opening fixture to gain the momentum.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2019: Prithvi Shaw Targets New Zealand Tour After Slamming 84-ball Century

Let us have a look at the squads, match details and Dream11 prediction

DHP vs RAR squads

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan

Rajshahi Royals: Andre Russell (Captain), Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik

ALSO READ | Mohammed Shami Meets THIS Bollywood Star Ahead Of Ind Vs WI Mumbai T20I, Fans Go Berserk

DHP vs RAR Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Alok Kapali, Hazratullah Zazai, Laurie Evans, Tamim Iqbal (Captain)

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Shadab Khan, Taijul Islam

All-rounders: Andre Russell (Vice-captain), Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera

Dhaka Platoon start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

ALSO READ | IPL: Chennai Super Kings' Best Playing XI From 2010s Starring MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina