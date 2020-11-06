Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Two BIG Firsts In Dream11 IPL 2020 Season After 4-14 Against Delhi

Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah flattened Delhi’s famed batting line-up in the first qualifier of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) playoffs stage on Thursday, November 5. The speedster got the ball swinging at Dubai, with in-form Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan becoming the highlight victim of his four-wicket haul in the one-sided affair. Interestingly, the 26-year-old achieved several personal milestones and even an all-time Dream11 IPL record through his match-winning spell.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah becomes most successful Indian bowler in a single season

Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 14 runs to nab four wickets en route to dismantling Delhi in their unsuccessful chase to help Mumbai earn a spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. His 4-14 spell is now his personal best bowling performance in the Dream11 IPL, besting his 4-20 against Rajasthan earlier this season and his 3-7 against Kolkata from the 2017 event. Apart from registering his best-ever performance, Bumrah also managed to dismiss his national teammate and free-flowing batsman Shikhar Dhawan for the first time in his career. The left-hander was cleaned up for a duck as he failed to read the pacer’s swinging quick yorker.

Through his recent match-winning spell, the right-arm pacer has now extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally from 23 to 27 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah’s 27 wickets this year is now the best performance for any Indian bowler in a single Dream11 IPL season. The previous best was achieved by Hyderabad’s seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar during his 26-wicket tally during the 2017 season.

If Bumrah manages to add five more wickets in his collection through the impending final, he will level the all-time record for most season wickets (Indian or overseas) by joining Dwayne Bravo. To this date, the Chennai’s West Indian import’s 32-wicket assortment from the 2013 season of the tournament remains the best ever in any single event.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah 4-14 vs Delhi, watch video

