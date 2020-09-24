Kolkata Skipper Dinesh Karthik Backs Pat Cummins After Mediocre Outing In Opening Clash

The Kolkata team was outplayed in every department as they began their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign with a humiliating 49-run loss by the hands of defending champions Mumbai. With the presence of T20 veterans like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Kuldeep Yadav in their bowling line-up, the Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik elected to bowl after winning the toss. All the limelight was on the debutant Pat Cummins due to this hefty price-tag of ₹15.50 crore.

Mumbai vs Kolkata highlights: Forgettable outing for Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins was clobbered all over the park by notably Rohit Sharma as he targeted his short-pitched deliveries in his first spell. When he came for his second spell, Hardik Pandya joined the party with a few mighty blows to Pat Cummins. The pacer did not even finish his quota of four overs as he leaked 49 runs in three overs.

Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik shows faith in Pat Cummins

Dinesh Karthik came to Patt Cummins' rescue, who was heavily criticised after his dismal show in Kolkata's first match. The wicketkeeper revealed how Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan received their clearance to participate in the Mumbai vs Kolkata match, just hours before the commencement of the encounter. He added how judging him based on one performance is unfair for Patt Cummins, as he believes the Australian is a "World Champion" and is bound to make a strong comeback in Dream11 IPL.

Mumbai vs Kolkata highlights: Defending champions Mumbai trump Kolkata

Rohit Sharma and co looked in a magnificent touch as the captain's 54 balls 80 runs helped his side to pile-up 195 runs. Surya Kumar Yadav looked threatening as he was timing the ball exquisitely before perished after Sunil Narine ran him out. Narine was also the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed dangerous-looking Saurabh Tiwary and only conceded 22 runs.

Kolkata's star-studded lineup did not click as they fell short of 49-runs. Dinesh Karthik emerged as the top scorer for them as he scored a resilient 30 before Rahul Chahar sent him back to the pavilion. Pat Cummins too redeemed himself a little with the bat as he smoked four sixes in Jasprit Bumrah's final over. The loss will pinch the Kolkata contingent as it is the team's first loss in their opening contest in seven years.

