Punjab Vs Bangalore: What Happened When The Two Sides Faced Each Other In 2019?

KL Rahul's Punjab will face off against Virat Kohli's Bangalore side at 7:30 pm IST on September 24 in what is be expected to be a clash of epic proportions. Both teams have generally been down on their luck in the IPL, with Bangalore finishing in last place in 2019 and Punjab finishing in sixth place. They are also among the three teams, along with Delhi, that have never won an IPL title.

Throwback: Punjab vs Bangalore epic IPL 2019 contest

If 2019 is anything to go by, this year's Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab vs Bangalore match will be a high-octane one. In IPL 2019, Bangalore and Punjab met late in the season in game 28. Batting first in their home ground in Mohali, Punjab had an average day. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran and Mandeep Singh together made 67 runs off 56 balls. What could've been a disastrous loss however, was turned into a bearable loss after some heroics by the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle.

Chris Gayle made 99* off 64 to give the Punjab bowlers a fighitng chance to take the side to a win, but in vain. Kohli and company chased down the 174 they needed to win in 19.2 overs. Parthiv Patel started the team off with 19 off just 9 balls, while Kohli and AB de Villiers added 67 and 59* respectively. Marcus Stoinis' 28* off 16 took the team over the line and secured them one of their five wins at IPL 2019.

In their next meeting, Parthiv Patel, Marcus Stoinis and AB de Villiers once again took the team home, making the majority of the 202 runs Bangalore put up. Despite some strong performances by KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal, Punjab were outplayed by Bangalore for the second time in IPL 2019. Umesh Yadav, notorious for leaking runs, took 3 wickets in Bangalore's effort that day, along with two from Navdeep Saini.

Punjab vs Bangalore H2H

The Punjab vs Bangalore H2H numbers stand at an equal 12-12. This is a great indicator of well matched these teams are and what we can expect from them at Dream11 IPL 2020. Both Chris Gayle and Patel Patel have not played any of their team's games at the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far, while Umesh Yadav proved to be expensive in game 1. After a frustratingly close loss against Delhi in their first match, Punjab will hope that Chris Gayle can pull off another one of his 'Gaylestorms' tonight.

