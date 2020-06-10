Dinesh Karthik Recalls First Impression On Meeting MS Dhoni Back In 2004

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently recalled his first interaction with former captain MS Dhoni. The two wicketkeepers were part of the India A team that toured Zimbabwe between July and August 2004. Interestingly, both MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik went on to make their international debuts later that same year. While Karthik represented India only a month later in England, the Ranchi-born cricketer donned the ‘Men in Blue’ jersey in December. MS Dhoni was then appointed as India’s captain in 2007 and has since earned the reputation of ‘Captain Cool’ for his calm composure on the field.

Dinesh Karthik admits to never seeing MS Dhoni angry

Dinesh Karthik recently appeared on an episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. On the show, the seasoned cricketer recalled his first meeting with MS Dhoni back in 2004. Karthik said that even back then, Dhoni was an “easy going, chill and relaxed character” all of which India came to know about him later. Karthik further said that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain is still pretty calm in nature and admitted to never seeing the 90-Test veteran getting angry. He jokingly added that the only difference between today’s MS Dhoni and the one in 2004 is there is a “lot more white hair now” on his head now.

MS Dhoni (CSK) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR): Wicketkeepers and captains in the IPL

Apart from representing the national side as wicketkeepers, both MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik are also veterans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both cricketers serve as captains of their respective franchises and will continue to do so in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since July 2019, was retained for ₹15 crore ($2.1 million) by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window. The former Indian captain’s return to professional cricket was one of the most talked-about aspects of IPL 2020 before the ongoing global pandemic halted its launch. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and was appointed as their captain in the 2018 edition. During the same trading window, he was retained by the KKR franchise for ₹7.4 crore ($1 million) for the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 season.

