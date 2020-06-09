Dinesh Karthik, KKR Delighted For Kiwi Stars As New Zealand Becomes COVID-19 Free

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and their skipper Dinesh Karthik expressed their happiness for their New Zealand players after their country was declared COVID-19 free on Monday. New Zealand's Health Ministry on Monday released a statement in which they revealed about having no Coronavirus New Zealand cases at all. According to multiple media reports, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

Coronavirus New Zealand cases: KKR and Dinesh Karthik message for New Zealand players

KKR, in its latest tweet, wrote that the news about no COVID-19 cases in New Zealand gives hope to the world about coming out of the situation much stronger. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik used a heart emoji after hearing about the good news.

Dinesh Karthik desperate for IPL to happen

Recently while speaking on ESPNcricinfo's One on One #Workfromhome programme, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said that he wants the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to take place, which will give him a chance to work with new coach Brendon McCullum. He further said that Brendon McCullum is an inspiring person and showed the world how to play the game really fair, really hard and in an enjoyable manner.

Apart from wanting the IPL to happen, Dinesh Karthik recently revealed about trying to find a spot in Team India for upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. While talking to news agency PTI, Dinesh Karthik said that his record in T20s has been good and despite being dropped from ODI side, he still thinks that he stands a good chance in returning to the T20 side.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik to continue leading KKR

Dinesh Karthik was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2018 edition and was all set to lead KKR for the third straight season. During the IPL 2020 trading window, the Tamil Nadu player was retained by the KKR franchise for ₹7.4 crore (US$1 million) for IPL 2020 season. However, the chance to lead KKR in the IPL 2020 took a backseat after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially postponed the IPL 2020 tournament due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the country.

(IMAGE: DINESH KARTHIK/ TWITTER/ INSTAGRAM)