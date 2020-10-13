Dinesh Karthik Reveals Rahul Tripathi's Very Important Role For Kolkata In Upcoming Games

Kolkata faced a crushing 82-run defeat in Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday against Bangalore. Having won the toss, Virat Kohli elected to bat first as Bangalore posted a mammoth total of 194/2 inside their 20 overs. The star for Bangalore was AB de Villiers who played a staggering knock of 73 off 33 balls with five fours and six towering sixes.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell to play against Bangalore despite niggle, Kolkata confirm on Twitter

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik opens up on demotion of Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata held the upper hand for the major part of the Bangalore innings. However, once AB de Villiers arrived at the crease in the 13th over, he started taking the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli stitched a 100-run partnership for the third wicket off just 46 balls to propel their side to a gigantic 194/2.

In response, Kolkata's chase never got going as Bangalore bowlers kept the opposition batsmen on a tight leash. The Men in Purple kept losing wickets regularly as they could only score 112/9 in their 20 overs. Courtesy of this win, Bangalore replaced Kolkata to grab the third spot on the Dream11 points table while Dinesh Karthik's men are now placed at the fourth position.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell's wife blasts fan for insulting her online over Kolkata star's poor form

After Kolkata's humiliating loss, a lot of questions were raised on Dinesh Karthik's captaincy and Kolkata management's tactical failure. Among many reasons pointed out, one was the demotion of Rahul Tripathi in the batting order despite him performing brilliantly at the top. Rahul Tripathi was replaced by Tom Banton at the top as the Maharashtra batsman was shifted down the order once again. Several fans lambasted Dinesh Karthik for not persisting with Rahul Tripathi at the top who had recently played a match-winning knock against Chennai.

After the match, while speaking in the post-match conference, Dinesh Karthik opened up on the demotion of Rahul Tripathi. Dinesh Karthik said that once you play Tom Banton, you have to make sure that he opens because he is best at the top. He added that Rahul Tripathi is a versatile player who possesses the ability to bat at any position and situation. Dinesh Karthik reckoned that Tom Banton has opened at the international stage and done well for his country, which is why they stuck with him to open the innings.

ALSO READ | Dream11 points table: Andre Russell trolled by netizens after another batting failure in Dream11 IPL 2020

Tom Banton failed to impress on his Dream11 IPL 2020 debut as he was dismissed by Navdeep Saini for 8 off 12 balls. On the other hand, Rahul Tripathi also couldn't do much in the end as he scored a 22-ball 16. Meanwhile, according to the Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule, Dinesh Karthik's side will now take on Mumbai in Match 32 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Let's take a look at Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule

ALSO READ | Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule out, to take on Mumbai in 1st game

SOURCE: KOLKATA IPL TEAM TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.