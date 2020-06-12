Dinesh Karthik Wants KKR To Win IPL 2020 Only For Disaster-stricken Bengal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik recently spoke about the Cyclone Amphan that struck various parts of Bengal and its capital, Kolkata in May. The deadly cyclonic storm left destruction and loss of lives in its wake, all the while when the entire nation continues to remain in the midst of fighting a global pandemic. Dinesh Karthik said that as a team, KKR's players are motivated to win the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) title solely for the people of Bengal.

Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik and co. players offer their support

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Harsha Bhogle Lead 35th Birthday Wishes For KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik

Cyclone Amphan: Dinesh Karthik says KKR emotionally attached to Kolkata

During the launch of KKR’s Sahayata Van initiative, Dinesh Karthik said that the people of Kolkata have “gone through a lot” and winning the IPL 2020 is the least they can do for them. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman added that the entire team is emotionally attached to Kolkata and the fans are “really proud of us”.

Dinesh Karthik also opened up about the possibility of organising the IPL 2020 as India continues to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The 35-year old said that as of now, he is unaware if the IPL 2020 would go ahead or not. Dinesh Karthik stated that there are a “lot of variables” which are needed to be considered for making IPL 2020 a possibility. The cricketer added that the tournament will either be played in usual home and away format or it will be entirely held in one venue.

Also Read | KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik Trolled By Andre Russell For 'bushy Beard', Sunil Narine Laughs

Fate of IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with KKR opening up their campaign on March 31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to indefinitely postpone the tournament due to the coronavirus-induced India lockdown. While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier stated that there are no plans to stage any cricketing activities, recent reports indicate the board is taking necessary measures to organise IPL 2020.

On Thursday, it was learnt that Sourav Ganguly had written to the state associations about 'trying all possibilities' to host the IPL 2020 this year. The former Indian captain shared a letter with all affiliated members of the body, stating BCCI’s current stand on the T20 tournament. He also added that staging the entirety of IPL 2020 behind closed doors is also a likely possibility.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Urges People To Stay Home, Says 'be Mindful Before You Step Out'

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit To Juhi Chawla: Anil Kapoor's Recent Collaboration With 90's Leading Ladies