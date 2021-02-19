DOL Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, South African T20 Challenge Match Preview

The Dolphins (DOL) and the Cape Cobras (CC) will clash in the opening match of the South African T20 Challenge on Friday, February 19 at 2:30 PM SAST (6:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Here's a look at our DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction, probable DOL vs CC playing 11 and DOL vs CC Dream11 team.

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: DOL vs CC Dream11 preview

Both Dolphins and Cape Cobras will play their first match of the tournament on Friday, which has the potential to be a cracker. DOL would enter the game with Sarel Erwee being their best batsman and Keshav Maharaj leading the bowling attack. CC, on the other hand, will rely on Janneman Malan, George Linde and Imraan Manack who are currently in good form.

DOL vs CC live: DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM SAST, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: DOL vs CC Dream11 team, squad list

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: Dolphins squad

Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: Cape Cobras squad

Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: DOL vs CC Dream11 team, top picks

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj

Cape Cobras: Janneman Malan, George Linde, Imraan Manack

DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction: DOL vs CC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batsmen: Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo

All-Rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Jason Smith

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Imraan Manack

DOL vs CC live: DOL vs CC match prediction

Considering the squad strength the two teams have, our Dream11 prediction is that the Cape Cobras will come out on top in this contest.

GAME DAY | We begin our quest for the CSA T20 Challenge trophy as we take on the Hollywoodbets @DolphinsCricket at Kingsmead in our tournament opener today. The match will be live on Supersport from 14h15. Leave a message of support for the team in the comments 🐍🐍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jEAxMxoAUV — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) February 19, 2021

Image Source: CobrasCricket/ Twitter

