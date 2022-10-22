UK News LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Hold Meeting In London, Claims Reports

Tory MP Greg Hands says Boris Johnson is the "wrong choice" for the Conservative Party's leadership race, according to Sky News. The MP was among many who pushed for the former leader to resign over the series of political scandals. There is "no reason to have any more confidence today that he could put together an effective government," he told the broadcaster. "It has to be Rishi Sunak."

"People forget quickly. I don't. I was with Boris late on the evening of 6 July. He offered me Northern Ireland secretary (a position not to be thrown around lightly), if I could just show the world he could indeed form a government," he was quoted as saying. "I think he would have offered me almost anything. I refused. Indeed, as we sat there, more resignations of junior ministers, whips and PPSs were coming in." Further Hands reminded, that he told Johnson to resign, as he couldn't form a government. "Doubtless others said the same. The next morning, he duly did resign.I have no reason to have any more confidence today that he could put together an effective government," he stressed.