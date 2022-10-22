UK News LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Hold Meeting In London, Claims Reports

Quick links:
Image: AP/PTI
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has given a hilarious reaction after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a key endorsement in the PM race on Saturday. With former UK PM Liz Truss reigning on October 20 after spending just 45 days in office, the ball is once again in the Conservative Party's court to decide who will serve as the next head of the government.
Amid the political rift in Conservative Party, Opposition leaders have now demanded to hold general elections and opined the incumbent leaders have demonstrated that they no longer have the mandate to rule the United Kingdom. Joining the trend, the leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, underscored the outgoing Prime Minister Liz Trus, instead of resolving the economic crisis, she has failed to address even the basic concerns of the Britons. Starmer opined that the Truss-led government has brought a catastrophic situation in the country.
A meeting between the top two contenders-- Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson-- has been taking place tonight in London, sources told the BBC and Sunday Times. According to a report by The Telegraph, London, Johnson is "desperate" to come back as the UK PM and has reportedly suggested his former colleague Sunak opt out of the race.
Justin Tomlinson MP also came in support of the top contender Rishi Sunak. Taking to the microblogging site, he said, "Rishi Sunak is best placed to deliver."
@RishiSunak is best placed to deliver.— Justin Tomlinson MP (@JustinTomlinson) October 22, 2022
I don't care whether you are ERG, One Nation, Vote Leave or Remain - we owe it to the country to have the best people at the top table.
I want the 3 teams to work together and put the country first.
Although former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been claiming of having enough backing, Health minister Robert Jenrick criticised him and claimed: "it is not the right time for Johnson to return". Meanwhile, Johnson's former housing secretary echoed the same saying, "There may be another time for Boris." "We should not forget that 43 days ago the party removed Boris Johnson as serious issues engulfed his premiership. Some of these remain unresolved," BBC quoted him as saying.
Tory MP Greg Hands says Boris Johnson is the "wrong choice" for the Conservative Party's leadership race, according to Sky News. The MP was among many who pushed for the former leader to resign over the series of political scandals. There is "no reason to have any more confidence today that he could put together an effective government," he told the broadcaster. "It has to be Rishi Sunak."
"People forget quickly. I don't. I was with Boris late on the evening of 6 July. He offered me Northern Ireland secretary (a position not to be thrown around lightly), if I could just show the world he could indeed form a government," he was quoted as saying. "I think he would have offered me almost anything. I refused. Indeed, as we sat there, more resignations of junior ministers, whips and PPSs were coming in." Further Hands reminded, that he told Johnson to resign, as he couldn't form a government. "Doubtless others said the same. The next morning, he duly did resign.I have no reason to have any more confidence today that he could put together an effective government," he stressed.
Former housing secretary Robert Jenrick supported Rishi Sunak, saying that "stakes could not be higher" for UK and that Johnson cannot make a comeback under such circumstances. Tory MP said UK was in need of a "serious" and "competent leadership," adding that Rishi Sunak could deliver.
"Boris defeated Jeremy Corbyn, got Brexit across the line, marshalled us through the pandemic, and led Europe's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Jenrick wrote on Twitter. "He will go down in history as a consequential leader who got the big calls right. However, we should not forget that 43 days ago the party removed Boris Johnson as serious issues engulfed his premiership," the ex-housing secretary added.
"Some of these remain unresolved. Given the breath and scale of the international and domestic challenges facing the country there can be no more distractions."
1/— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 22, 2022
The stakes could not be higher for the country.
As someone who helped elect Boris in 2019, served loyally in his cabinet, now is not the right time for a return.
We need serious, competent leadership and the best person to deliver this is @RishiSunak
After Boris Johnson's key allies claimed that he has more than 100 MP backers in leadership race, Rishi Sunak's supporters and Britons publicly bashed the former British PM, while some other questioned where those backers were. Johnson's key allies earlier today deserted him after withdrawing support publicly. Members of the public labelled the ex UK PM "a liar" speaking to broadcaster Sky News. One in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham supported Rishi Sunak rather than Boris Johnson to be the next UK Prime Minister.
"He's not a competent leader," the British member of public told Sky News, adding that ex UK PM shall not come to power. "I can't have a liar in parliament. I just can't have it," another told the outlet as it gauged public sentiments.
Boris Johnson has received more than 100 MPs' backing and so he can now be on the ballot if he chooses, claim reports. Some MPs have also tweeted making similar claims now being widely questioned and raising speculations on Twitter.
The new British Prime Minister will tackle the debt that rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and slumped retail sales, and large scale of economic challenges after ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss' administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.
Public borrowing rose to 98% of economic output in September as rampant inflation increased interest payments on what the government owed, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That’s higher than at any point since 1963 when Britain was still paying off debts accumulated during World War II.
Deepening the sense of gloom were figures showing that retail sales fell for a second straight month and are now 1.3% below pre-pandemic levels.
“Today’s weaker-than-expected public borrowing figures … are a reminder that amidst the current political turmoil, the tough task facing the government of demonstrating its fiscal credibility lie immediately ahead, rather than behind,” said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards for low- and middle-income people.
South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon announced that he’s backing Rishi Sunak as he trusts that the ex British Chancellor will lead the government in the right direction. Sunak will lead a government "we can trust to provide stability, competence, good judgement and strong leadership," said Bacon on Twitter.
I am backing @RishiSunak to be Conservative Leader and Prime Minister because he will lead a government we can trust to provide stability, competence, good judgement and strong leadership.— Richard Bacon (@richardbaconmp) October 22, 2022
His support came shortly after Tory MP David Johnston said on Twitter that he will also be supporting Rishi Sunak next week. He labelled Sunak as someone "who has the right combination of ability, experience, and judgment” to lead UK. Johnston became 105th MP to back the former British chancellor.
Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire has backed former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the leadership bid. "The man who broke the Brexit deadlock delivered the first Covid vaccine and supported Ukraine when no one else would. The one person Labour fears the most is Boris Johnson," she tweeted.
The boss is back. The man who broke the Brexit deadlock, delivered the first Covid vaccine, supported Ukraine when no one else would. The one person Labour fear the most is Boris Johnson #BringBackBoris pic.twitter.com/Dg7yrJUupV— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 22, 2022
Tory MP for New Forest West, Desmond Swayne, on Saturday threw support behind Rishi Sunak. Swayne had earlier backed Suella Braverman, UK's Home Secretary in the previous elections that confirmed the leadership of Liz Truss.
October 22, 2022
An ex-Australian Howard government minister Peter McGauran on Saturday described the outgoing British Prime Minister as " a hopeless Prime Minister," adding that she was, nevertheless, a great friend. “Liz Truss was a great friend of Australia, when she was trade minister, she concluded a free trade agreement at record speed,” McGauran told Sky News Australia.
“When she was foreign affairs minister or secretary of state, then she … helped the AUKUS deal," he furthermore added.
Earlier today, US President Joe Biden was asked about his opinion on Boris Johnson trying to make a comeback to replace Liz Truss. "Do you think that would be good for the US-UK relationship?" a reporter asked Biden ahead of his Marine One departure. "That’s a British decision," responded the US leader in a carefully worded answer, refraining from displaying any form of interference in British politics.
In what is being labelled as a blow to Boris Johnson’s ambition of becoming the next prime minister, his ex-Brexit leaders are vouching for Rishi Sunak to assume the premiership. They are asking the Tories to "move on" warning of risks of "chaos and confusion" that ensued last year. “He [Rishi Sunak] would mark a big change in ‘feel’ from the Boris years. That’s what we now need. Let’s get behind Rishi," Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Twitter, publicly withdrawing support for the ex-premier of Britain's bid.
Former Brexit minister and one of the closest allies of ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, David Frost on Saturday appealed to his colleagues on Commons to publicly support ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the next Prime Minister of the UK.
Boris Johnson will always be a hero for delivering Brexit. But we must move on. It is simply not right to risk repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year," he wrote on Twitter. “The Tory Party must get behind a capable leader who can deliver a Conservative program. That is Rishi Sunak."
Ex-British prime minister Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff, Steve Barclay, has also come out in support of Rishi Sunak. "I’m backing Rishi Sunak to be the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. Our country faces significant economic challenges and Rishi is best placed to address this," he wrote on his official Twitter handle.
I’m backing @RishiSunak to be leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. Our country faces significant economic challenges and Rishi is best placed to address this.— Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) October 22, 2022
British MP David Johnston announced his support for former British Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Johnston described Sunak as the candidate for the premiership who has the “right combination of ability, experience, and judgment” to lead the UK.
I'll be backing @RishiSunak next week. He has the right combination of ability, experience and judgement to tackle the challenges the country is facing at the moment, particularly the economic challenges - as he showed during Covid and in forecasting the events of recent weeks.— David Johnston OBE MP (@david4wantage) October 22, 2022
UK MP Roger Gale, who supports Penny Mordaunt, said that he will 'resign the whip' if Boris Johnson is elected again as the prime minister. The North Thanet MP appeared on LBC and said: “I was a member of the Conservative Party before Johnson was born. I shall die a Conservative. My wife and I have given over 100 years of service to our party,” he said.“I would have to resign the Conservative whip and I’ve made that very clear," the MP added.
Former British Prime Miniter Boris Johnson was spotted waving to the press after his plane landed at Gatwick Airport on Saturday. He landed at around 10.17 am (2:47 pm Saturday, Indian Standard Time) after flying economic overnight from the Dominican Republic. he rushed to the VIP terminal, escorted by security. He then entered a van and drove off.
Credit: Associated Press
The longest continuously serving MP Sir Peter Bottomley has announced that he is backing Rishi Sunak. The latter has already reportedly become the first candidate to secure the backing of more than 100 MPs passing the threshold for the ballot. Boris Johnson, the ousted PM, told his allies that he is 'up for it' referring to his premiership bid as he flew back to London from his holiday in Dominican Republic.
An estimated 169 out of 357 Conservative Party members have publicly displayed their support towards the candidate of their choice for the British premiership bid. Rishi Sunak has garnered more than100 MPs' backing, with Boris Johnson gaining 46 MP's support, according to British broadcaster BBC. Below is the tally of the Tory MPs backing.
Former UK Cabinet minister and Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator David Frost has backed Rishi Sunak. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote that the Conservative party must “move on” and support a leader who can deliver the expected outcomes.
Boris Johnson will always be a hero for delivering Brexit.— David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 22, 2022
But we must move on. It is simply not right to risk repeating the chaos & confusion of the last year.
The Tory Party must get behind a capable leader who can deliver a Conservative programme. That is @RishiSunak. 1/2
As I wrote in July:— David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 22, 2022
"[Rishi] would be a very able prime minister. He understands the issues, can work the machine, and is a decent guy to boot. He would mark a big change in “feel” from the Boris years."
That's what we now need. Let's get behind Rishi.
Father of the ousted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Stanley, on Saturday told LBC that the general election in the UK would be “political suicide” for the Conservative party. He did not comment on if he supports Johnson's bid for the premiership. When asked of the general elections can be called off, Stanley said: "We don’t have rules that permit that. Suicide is pretty much illegal in most countries in the world. It’s not advisable." Asked if Tories would be committing political suicide if election s were held, he replied:"I think they would, yeah."
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, who became the first Conservative leader to announce that she will be running for PM race has released her campaign video. In the video, Mordaunt spoke about her life in Portsmouth. In the video, she said, "I know about the cost of living and how frightening it can be." She said that she joined Conservative Party as she believed in its principles and values. She revealed that she fought as a Conservative candidate for seven years "before overturning a Labour majority."
In the video, Penny Mordaunt further said, "I've done some amazing things in my life. I've had a seat at the table at the World Bank and NATO. I have been to war zones and humanitarian hotspots. I owe it all to the people of Portsmouth and to this country as a whole. I draw my strength from the people I meet and the stories they tell."
Furthermore, Mordaunt said, "There are many people that think they know me, just like they think they know you. But ask yourself this, do they understand the life you live? Have they experienced it? Will they make that experience count? I have and I will."
The real me.#PM4PM pic.twitter.com/fIBawIsxNH— Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) October 22, 2022
Former UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced she is supporting Boris Johnson in the leadership race. Taking to her Twitter handle, Patel said, "Boris has the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right. I'm backing him in the leadership contest."
Rishi Sunak's supporters claimed on Saturday that the Indian-origin former chancellor has hit the threshold of 100 members of Parliament required to make it to the shortlist for the race to replace Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister.
The 42-year-old frontrunner's tally continues to grow as former prime minister Boris Johnson flies back from his Caribbean holiday to reportedly also join the contest.
Neither Sunak nor Johnson have officially declared their intention to contest the leadership election, with Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt the only candidate to formally announce her candidacy so far.
Former UK PM Boris Johnson has landed in the UK from his holiday in the Dominican Republic. Johnson returned to London in economy on a flight alongside his family. His return comes amid speculation that he could enter the race to become UK PM.
Conservative Party leader John Lamont has announced support for Penny Mordaunt in the UK Prime Ministerial race. Lamont said that he is supporting Mordaunt to "unite" Conservative Party, deliver on the 2019 manifesto and secure a win in the general elections.
I'm backing @PennyMordaunt to unite our party, deliver our 2019 manifesto and win the general election.#PM4PM pic.twitter.com/CzJrSf9wTR— John Lamont MP 🇬🇧🏴 (@John2Win) October 22, 2022