Rohit Sharma and his side will be anticipating the ICC ODI World Cup, which begins in less than a month, as the Asia Cup concludes in nine days. With India hosting the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 beginning on October 5, 2023, Team India has the best opportunity of ending their ten-year ICC trophy drought, at home. On October 8, 2023, the two-time champions will face Australia to open their campaign.

3 things you need to know

India announced its ICC ODI World Cup squad on Wednesday, September 5, 2023

India is currently playing in the Asia Cup

India will face Pakistan on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Former Indian batting coach makes a huge statement on Suryakumar Yadav

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has provided insight into Suryakumar Yadav's ODI struggles, despite his outstanding success in T20Is. Suryakumar has struggled to make an impression in one-day internationals, scoring 511 runs in 26 matches at an average of 24.33. Despite these difficulties, Suryakumar has been included in the 15-man roster for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. When Rohit Sharma and Ajay Agarkar announced the squad this week.

Sanjay Bangar has targeted Suryakumar's ODI batting difficulties, emphasising the need for mental clarity and developing his own approach for rotating the strike throughout the middle overs. Bangar's analysis emphasises the importance of scoring boundaries in the middle overs, especially as the ball gets older.

Almost time 💪 pic.twitter.com/A19qDM98AC — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 1, 2023

Sanjay Bangar questions Suryakumar Yadav's 'clarity of thought'

The former India batting coach believes Suryakumar Yadav struggles in ODIs between the 25th and 40th overs due to a lack of clarity. Middle-overs are crucial, as a batsman's effectiveness can depend on the strategy he chooses. He added:

Suryakumar Yadav is a versatile player; he definitely targets boundaries and where to hit them. He has a very good idea of where to hit them, but if there is one thing he needs to do, it is to find out how to bat between the 25th and the 40th over. I don’t think he is clear in his head and heart about how to score runs in this period. He can play like he does in the T20 format, but if wickets fall, he needs to find out how to rotate strike between the 25th and the 40th over, and he needs to find his own method to score runs here, which he is obviously thinking about.

Since the start of the Asia Cup 2023, Suryakumar has not participated in the matches against Pakistan and Nepal in the Group A fixtures despite being part of the World Cup squad. However, Team India might see his services soon in the Super Four match against Pakistan on September 10, 2023.