Massive Setback For KL Rahul, Likely To Miss Asia Cup; Will He Play 2023 ODI World Cup?

The Indian cricket team management is currently facing a lot of issues with injury concerns for many of their key players. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Prasidh Krishna have been out of cricketing action for a long time due to their respective injuries. However, most of these players underwent surgeries and now are going through the rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

3 things you need to know

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah played his last international match against Australia in September 2022

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been out of cricketing action since December 2022

Batsman Shreyas Iyer missed the Indian Premier League 2023 due to his back injury

Team India suffers major blow ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023

(LSG skipper KL Rahul after getting injured in the Indian Premier League 2023 / Image: BCCI/IPL)

Team India batsman KL Rahul was expected to get fit until the Asia Cup 2023 and would return to the team ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. KL Rahul, reportedly has no chance of featuring not only in the Ireland series but also in the Asia Cup. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information.

KL Rahul's injury forced him to miss almost half of the Indian Premier League 2023 and also from the World Test Championship 2023 Final. Rahul is also not part of the Indian cricket team squad for the ongoing tour of West Indies.

KL Rahul's absence from the all-important tournament ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 is a very big concern for the Indian cricket team management. Rahul has performed really well for the Indian cricket team in the white ball format and has also played a few match-saving innings for the team.

Will KL Rahul reagain full fitness before ODI World Cup 2023?

As per some recent images, KL Rahul has resumed batting in the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru. However there isn't any clarity about KL Rahu's fitness and his return to the Indian blues.

Exclusion of KL Rahul opens opportunities for other players

The exclusion of KL Rahul can also open opportunities for many players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. The Indian team management is currently looking for a like-to-like replacement for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is also out of the team due to injury.

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are currently a part of the Team India squad, which will play the three-match ODI series against West Indies. Ishan on one end is known to play aggressive cricket and can play the role of a finisher. whereas Samson on the other hand can bat at number 4 and strengthen the team's middle order.