India May Face Pakistan 'eight' Times In Cricket This Year; Here's How

India vs Pakistan cricket games are some of the most highly anticipated and emotionally charged encounters in the world of sports. The rivalry between these neighboring nations transcends mere sport and carries with it a historical, political, and cultural significance. Whenever these cricketing giants clash, millions of fans on both sides of the border are glued to their screens, praying for their team's success. The atmosphere is electric, and emotions run high as players strive to showcase their best performance on the field.

3 things you need to know

India A and Pakistan A will play a match at the ACC Emerging Cup on Wednesday

If both sides reach the final of the tournament, they may play another game

India and Pakistan will also lock horns in the Asia Cup, Asian Games, and World Cup

The prospect of India and Pakistan potentially playing eight cricket matches this year has cricket enthusiasts from both nations brimming with excitement and anticipation. These encounters hold immense significance not only for the players but also for millions of fans who passionately follow the game. The two cricketing giants are set to meet on various prestigious stages, including the Asia Cup, Asian Games, Cricket World Cup, and the ongoing ACC Emerging Cup.

[India vs Pakistan in action during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022; Image: AP]

Each match will be a fierce battle of skills, tactics, and nerves, as players strive to outperform their rivals and claim victory for their nation. The Asia Cup and Asian Games will provide a regional platform for intense rivalries and showcase the talents of emerging players. The pinnacle of cricket, the 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, will add another layer of intensity to their face-offs, as both teams vie for supremacy on the world stage. They may play two matches each at all four competitions, considering both sides reach the finals.

India and Pakistan will next be seen in action during the ongoing ACC Emerging Cup in Sri Lanka. Both teams are scheduled to play in the league stage of the competition on Wednesday. After the Emerging Cup, India and Pakistan will play together in the Asia Cup, Asian Games and the Cricket World Cup 2023. India and Pakistan last played in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Image: AP