'He Went To Brendon': Stokes Reveals The Real Reason Of Promoting Moeen Ali Up The Order

Ashes 2023: The English cricket team finally ended their 1391 days wait of winning an Ashes Test and defeated Australia in the third Test by three wickets. Mark Wood was the star of the show and was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance. Wood picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and also played quick knocks of 24 and 11 runs in both innings of the Test match.

3 things you need to know

English batter Harry Brook completed 1000 Test runs in his 17th Test inning

Brook played a knock of 75 runs off 93 balls in England's second innings of the third Ashes 2023 Test match

Australia lead the five-match series by 2-1

Moeen Ali completes 200 Test wickets

England all-rounder Moeen Ali came out of retirement to play the Ashes 2023 series. The third ENG vs AUS Test match was also special for Moeen as he picked his 200th Test wicket. Ali dismissed Steve Smith during Australia's second innings and made him his 200th Test victim.

(English cricket team celebrates during the Day 2 of the third Ashes 2023 Test / Image: AP)

While the English cricket team was chasing down 251 runs to win the third Ashes 2023 Test, they continued on Day 4 from their overnight score of 27/0. Ben Duckett was dismissed early on in the day by Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc for a score of 23 runs off 31 balls. Moeen Ali who generally bats down the order was sent in place of Joe Root and came into bat at number three. However, Ali was not able to do much with the bat and was rattled for a score of 5 runs off 15 balls by Mitchell Starc.

Ben Stokes reveals why did Moeen Ali bat at number 3

After winning the Test match, English skipper Ben Stokes revealed why Moeen Ali came into bat at number three. Speaking in the post-match presentation, Ali said,

I think about Mo, he always wants to impact the game. He went to Brendon McCullum last night and said he wanted to take them on and have a crack at No. 3. Me and Baz just go with the flow. Great for both the teams.

The fourth Test match of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester on July 19, 2023.