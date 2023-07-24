'...win The Ashes': Pat Cummins Opens Up On Australia's Mindset In The 5th Ashes Test

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia ended in a draw after not a single over was bowled on the fifth day in Manchester. The rain played a huge role in the result of the match as the hosts were slight favourites to win the match at the end of Day 3. Now the focus of the series will shift to the Kennington Oval ground where the fifth match of the series will be played.

3 things you need to know

Australia retained the Ashes series for the fourth consecutive time after the Manchester Test ended in a draw

Rain hampered England's hopes to level the five-match Ashes series

Australia lead the five-match series by 2-1

Pat Cummins feels retaining the Ashes with a win will be a special feeling

(Australia captain Pat Cummins celebrates after winning the first Ashes 2023 Test in Birmingham / Image: AP)

Australian cricket team skipper Pat Cummins feels that retaining the Ashes series with a win will be a special feeling. Cummins while speaking in the post-match presentation said that coming to England and win the series was the team's preference. The team will walk on the field with the same intention in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test.

Our preference is to come over here and win the Ashes. Not the greatest of circumstances but happy to retain it now. What happened today doesn’t really change how we look at the next game. It’s been an amazing group, we all turned up here very motivated. Will be a special week at the Oval. In the last year or two, It'll be special, but more special if we get a win

Pat Cummins added

England batted really well, we tried a couple of plans but it didn’t work. We weren’t at our best so we’ll look at that.

The Australian also praised Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne for his hundred and said:

Marnus was fantastic with Marsh yesterday. He got to show his class out there. We all turned up here to win the series, retaining the Ashes is nice but we're fully focussed on winning it.

Ben Stokes and Co. were the favourites to win the contest out in Manchester and also played with an attacking approach throughout the whole match. The Aussies were put under the pump by the English and the hosts will look forward to carry the momentum forward in the 5th Test.