WATCH: Glenn Phillips Grabs A Stunner, Leaves Finn Allen Stunned

In the continuous action of the Major League Cricket in the USA, Washington Freedom took on San Francisco Unicorns in match 11 of the tournament. Freedom continued their winning run in the MLC 2023 and grabbed their third consecutive victory by defeating Unicorns by 30 runs. Washington bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was adjudged Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance.

3 things you need to know

Washington Freedom are currently placed in the second spot in the MLC 2023 points table

The MLC 2023 is a USA-based T20 league that consists of six teams

The final of the Major League Cricket will be played on July 31, 2023

ALSO READ | 'Focus on cricket': Smriti Mandhana schools Harmanpreet's critics questioning her ethics

Glenn Phillips stuns Finn Allen with an excellent catch: Watch

The Washington Freedom were restricted for a low first innings total of 133/8 by the San Francisco Unicorns while bowling first in match 11 of the Major Cricket League 2023. However, the Unicorns also didn't start off well and lost their first wicket for a score of 18 runs in the form of Finn Allen.

STUPENDOUS!🤯



Glenn Phillips takes an ABSOLUTE STUNNER😱!



1⃣8⃣/1⃣ (2.2) pic.twitter.com/2WXQEV83OC — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 22, 2023

Washington Freedom pacer Anrich Nortje provided his team with the first breakthrough and dismissed Finn Allen for 13 runs off nine balls. Though the credit for the wicket must be given to fielder Glenn Phillips who pulled off a stunner while running backward. The catch was so brilliant that it also left Allen stunned.

ALSO READ | 'He is very calm': Gujarat Titans and India A star reveals MS Dhoni's advice for him

Saurabh Netravalkar leads Washington Freedom to a third consecutive win

Batting first at the Morrisville stadium, San Francisco Unicorns put up a brilliant bowling performance and restricted Freedom for a low first innings score. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the Unicorns and ended the innings with a three-wicket haul. Other than Rauf, Liam Plunkett, and Marcus Stoinis picked up two and one wickets respectively.

Chasing the target, San Francisco Unicorns didn't receive a good start and they lost their first four wickets for a score of 31 runs. Freedom bowler Saurabh Netravalkar picked up three of the first four wickets and broke the backbone of the Unicorns' batting. From here Washington didn't allow San Francisco to make a comeback in the match and at last won the match by 40 runs.