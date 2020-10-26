Virender Sehwag Mocks Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers For Low Strike Rates Against Chennai

Chennai defeated Bangalore by 8 wickets in Dubai on Sunday, October 25 in the 44th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman made fun of Bangalore middle-order batsmen AB de Villiers and captain Virat Kohli for maintaining a low strike-rate in their innings.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai pip Bangalore by 8 wickets

That's that from Match 44.#CSK WIN by 8 wickets with 8 deliveries to spare.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pwaVHhARS8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

After Chennai’s thumping win over Bangalore, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to give his take on the result. In doing so, he mocked Bangalore batsmen Virat Kohli (50 runs from 43 balls) and AB de Villiers (39 runs from 36 balls) for maintaining a low strike-rate against the Chennai bowlers. The duo put on 82 runs for the third wicket, however, it took them 68 balls to form their partnership.

Virender Sehwag jokingly said that both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ batting stayed in “coma” between the 7th and 18th overs of the Bangalore innings. Sehwag further said that he took a “power nap” during their partnership and when he woke up a while later, the two Bangalore batsmen “were still at the same place”.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag talks about Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ slow partnership, watch video

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

