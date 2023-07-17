'He Was Just Crying': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Opens Up On The Darkest Phase Of His Life

Young Team India batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal had a brilliant Test debut against West Indies and played a knock of 171 runs from 387 balls. His innings helped the Indian cricket team crush the Windies by a margin of an innings and 141 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Dominica. Skipper Rohit Sharma also broke his drought of hundreds and played an innings of 103 runs off 221 balls.

3 things you need to know

Team India declared their first innings at 421/5 in the first IND vs WI Test

The hosts were bundled for scores of 150 and 130 runs in both innings respectively

The second Test will be played at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad from July 20, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach opens up on the darkest phase of his life

(Yashasvi Jaiswal flexes his muscles during a practice session in IPL 2023 / Image: PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has faced a lot of struggles to reach where he is now in his cricketing career. The young left-handed batsman scored hundreds in domestic cricket and also in the U19 World Cup. However, he also faced a dark phase in his life where he used to cry daily after being dropped from the team. Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh in an exclusive conversation with the Republic World revealed about the darkest phase of his life. Jwala said:

When he debuted in the IPL in 2020, those were COVID times, he was still playing U-19 cricket, and he wasn't even completely fit, it was a very disappointing season for him to be fair. He just played 3 games in the 2020 edition. I called him up once and he started crying, he started saying negative things and said that I wasted my first IPL. He was just crying and I felt that he needs a different kind of training. Rajasthan Royals were not trusting him, they were not even taking him for the matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's wonderful performance in the IPL 2023

After a disappointing maiden IPL season, Yashasvi Jaiswal came back with a bang and scored a total of 625 runs from 14 IPL matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He was in the fifth position in the top run-getters list and was also included in the Indian team's squad for the WTC 2023 Final against Australia. However, he didn't get a chance to play in the major Test event as he was amongst the reserved players.