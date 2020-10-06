KHP Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Central Punjab (CEP) set to square off in Match 13 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The KHP vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 6 from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, KHP vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.
Central Punjab have not had an ideal start to the competition and have managed to register only a single victory out of the four matches that they have featured in. The team is placed at the bottom half of the points table as they are positioned at the fifth place with two points to their name. The team is coming into the encounter after their loss to Balochistan.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are placed at an enviable third spot at the points table with only a single defeat in their four matches. The side has impressed with its consistent performances in the competition. The wicket at Multan will assist the batsmen and yet another run-fest is on the cards. Here is the point tables after the completion of 12 matches:
Points Table - #NationalT20Cup 2020 at the end of 12 matches#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Qb5h7VywrL— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 6, 2020
Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan, K. Akmal
Batsmen: M. Hafeez (captain), A. Shafiq, A. Ali, F. Zaman
All-rounders: Iftikhar-Ahmed
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (vice-captain), U. Qadir, W. Riaz, Sohaibullah
As per our KHP vs CEP match prediction, KHP are favourites to win the match.
