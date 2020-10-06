KHP Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Central Punjab (CEP) set to square off in Match 13 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The KHP vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 6 from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, KHP vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.

KHP vs CEP live: KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction and preview

Central Punjab have not had an ideal start to the competition and have managed to register only a single victory out of the four matches that they have featured in. The team is placed at the bottom half of the points table as they are positioned at the fifth place with two points to their name. The team is coming into the encounter after their loss to Balochistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are placed at an enviable third spot at the points table with only a single defeat in their four matches. The side has impressed with its consistent performances in the competition. The wicket at Multan will assist the batsmen and yet another run-fest is on the cards. Here is the point tables after the completion of 12 matches:

Points Table - #NationalT20Cup 2020 at the end of 12 matches#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Qb5h7VywrL — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 6, 2020

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KHP vs CEP Dream11 team

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs CEP playing 11: KHP squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs CEP playing 11: CEP squad

Babar Azam, Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Top picks

M. Hafeez

Iftikhar-Ahmed

K. Akmal

Shaheen Afridi

KHP vs CEP live: KHP vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan, K. Akmal

Batsmen: M. Hafeez (captain), A. Shafiq, A. Ali, F. Zaman

All-rounders: Iftikhar-Ahmed

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (vice-captain), U. Qadir, W. Riaz, Sohaibullah

KHP vs CEP live: KHP vs CEP match prediction

As per our KHP vs CEP match prediction, KHP are favourites to win the match.

Note: The KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and KHP vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KHP vs CEP match prediction and KHP vs CEP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

