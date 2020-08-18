MS Dhoni To Consider Shooting Post-retirement After Owning Same Rifle As Abhinav Bindra?

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The cricketer confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a video that chronicles his journey with the Indian team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time, MS Dhoni, apparently has an option to take up another sport post-retirement.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer owns same model of rifle as used by Abhinav Bindra

Former India shooter Shimon Sharif runs indianshooting.com, an Indian website on the shooting sport which also provides shooting equipment and products. During an interaction with the PTI, he said that he once got a request on mail late night for a LG300XT Walther Carbontec rifle. It is the same rifle which former Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra used for winning his Gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. Sharif revealed he later found out that the requirement for the said rifle was for none other than the ex-cricket captain MS Dhoni.

In May, Indian shooter Manavaditya Singh Rathore interacted with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina. During the interaction, even he revealed that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain is an expert in shooting as well. Manavaditya Singh Rathore, who is the son of Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, said “MS Dhoni has a lot of interest in shooting also. I think he hit the target all the time”.

Manavaditya Singh Rathore talks about MS Dhoni shooting skills with Suresh Raina, watch video

(VIDEO CREDIT: Cricket to Life Changer YouTube)

MS Dhoni shooting skills displayed with Kolkata Police

MS Dhoni has displayed his shooting skills in the past. In November 2017, he attended the Kolkata Police Training School when the Indian team’s training session was cancelled due to rains. One of the Kolkata Police officials admired the cricketer’s shooting skills at the time by saying “his accuracy is breathtaking”. In an article in ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni's old friend and ex-business manager Arun Pandey once disclosed that when Dhoni was away from Ranchi playing international cricket, he would ensure that he would start the New Year on January 1 each year by heading to a shooting range at the place where he is staying.

MS Dhoni shooting skills captured in a video, watch

Sharing a brief clipping of MS Dhoni’s shooting practice at our state-of-the-art firing range at Kolkata Police Training School. This was three years back.#MSDhoni#MSD#captaincool#MSDhoniretires pic.twitter.com/gu0HILVv7M — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 16, 2020

MS Dhoni army rank – Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was conferred by the Indian Territorial Army to the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel on November 1, 2011. He was recognised by the Indian Army for the rank for his vast contribution towards Indian cricket. In August 2019, MS Dhoni even completed a two-stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

MS Dhoni army rank

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni will now be seen in action for CSK in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. MS Dhoni’s return to the field as CSK captain in IPL 2020 remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament.

Image credits: Kolkata Police Facebook