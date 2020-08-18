How MS Dhoni's Connect With '7' Goes Incredibly Beyond His Birthdate On And Off The Field

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni called it quits from international cricket on Saturday, thereby bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The CSK captain, who hung his boots from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day from the limited-overs formats as well. However, Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2020, which is set to be played in the UAE from September 19.

MS Dhoni and his remarkable numerical co-incidences

MS Dhoni is known for his astute understanding of cricket and the veteran stumper had led the Indian side with panache. However, behind this skilful and talented captain is also a person who is said to believe in numerology. The 'Captain Cool' seems to have an obsession with his lucky number 7, which he thinks has been one of the most important aspects of his life. As MS Dhoni bids adieu to the game, let's take a look at some incredible facts about the legendary cricketer and his incredible numerical coincidences, especially with 7 -

MS Dhoni was born on 7 July 1981. Interestingly, July is the seventh month on the calendar too. People born on 7, 16 or 25 of any month have the birth number of seven. His birth year, 1981 is also a multiple of 7.

MS Dhoni's first hundred scores in Tests, as well as, ODIs were 148 which he scored against Pakistan in the fifth match of the respective formats. Co-incidentally, both the hundreds came in 2005, which adds up to 7 as well.

MS Dhoni batted at number 7 in his 1st, 300th and 350th ODI.

MS Dhoni was run out in his first, as well as, last international match. Ironically, this is the mode of dismissal that he is known to hate the most.

MS Dhoni debuted on December 23 (23/12), which adds to 35 and is divisible by 7. He played 350 ODIs which again is a multiple of 7. On his international debut, Dhoni was aged 23 as well.

MS Dhoni scored 91* in the 2011 World Cup final, which is a multiple of 7. Incidentally, 2011 was Dhoni's 7th year in international cricket

MS Dhoni played 98 T20Is which again is divisible by 7. He scored 7 ODI hundreds at home with 350 fours. The Ranchi lad scored 10,773 runs in ODIs and 1617 runs in T20Is, both are again multiples of 7.

MS Dhoni's highest Test score of 224 which came against Australia in Chennai is a multiple of 7. When you divide his score by 7, it comes to 32 and the former gloveman was in the 32nd year of his life, when he achieved that feat.

When India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, it was on 24th September (24/9). Adding 24,9,2 and 7 comes up to 42.

When India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, it was on 23rd June (23/6). Adding 23,6,2,1 and 3 comes up to 35.

MS Dhoni's biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, released on 30/09/2016. When you add 30+09+2+1+6 it equals to 48 i.e. 4+8=12 and the CSK captain was in the 12th year of international cricket during the release.

MS Dhoni has been unbeaten in 84 ODI and 42 T20I innings, which again are multiples of 7.

MS Dhoni's obsession with the number 7 was publicly seen many times too. While signing a brand endorsement deal for a well-known smartphone company, Dhoni deliberately asked to sign the contract on December 7. The skipper insisted on signing the deal at 7 AM. Also, the deal was signed for seven years. No cricket player had ever signed a deal for seven years in a row. In fact, one of Dhoni's co-owned fashion brands is named 'Seven', that was launched in February 2016.

Back on May 27, 2018, Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings to their third title at the Indian Premier League. When asked if the win had anything to do with his lucky number, he spoke about it being the 27th, his jersey number being 7 and that being CSK's seventh final. MS Dhoni's lucky number is also imprinted on his jersey. Dhoni's jersey number is sought after as much as Tendulkar's jersey number 10 was during his heyday.

When Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, he was aged at exactly 39 years 39 days, which was co-incidental to India's Independence Day.

MS Dhoni stats

The MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular, especially in the limited-overs formats. MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the Ranchi lad played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13.

These MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP