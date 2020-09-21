Dream11 IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow Fires 50 Vs Bangalore After Dale Steyn Drops Sitter

Hyderabad began their run-chase against Bangalore on an unsteady note as they lost their skipper David Warner in just the second over of their innings. However, his opening partner Jonny Bairstow went ahead and scored a remarkable fifty, thus defying the likes of Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and others. Earlier in the evening, Virat Kohli’s Bangalore had posted a total of 163-5 off their 20 overs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow fifty vs Bangalore in Hyderabad vs Bangalore 2020 game

After losing David Warner cheaply, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey steadied Hyderabad’s ship in their run-chase against Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side. The two Hyderabad batsmen formed a 71-run second-wicket alliance before Pandey lost his wicket to Yuzvendra Chahal. On the other end, Jonny Bairstow kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and odd boundaries and brought up his third Dream11 IPL half-century in the process.

Jonny Bairstow fifty vs Bangalore came off his 36th delivery before he lost his leg stump to Chahal at 61. Interestingly, just before he reached his fifty, Bangalore pacer Dale Steyn dropped a sitter at boundary and also missed a run-out opportunity off the same ball. The English wicketkeeper-batsman managed to add another 17 runs to his tally after getting the reprieve from Steyn. His innings comprised off six boundaries and two sixes and it came from just 43 balls.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore 2020 live updates

Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal invited another wicket for the Bangalore side as newcomer Vijay Shankar got out for a first-ball duck. At the time of publishing, Hyderabad required another 18 runs to win off 6 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal starred with 3-18 in his 4 overs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow Dream11 IPL stats

The Jonny Bairstow Dream11 IPL stats are brief yet impressive. Since his debut for the franchise in 2019, he has played only 11 matches, including the ongoing Hyderabad vs Bangalore 2020 one. Across 11 innings, Jonny Bairstow has scored 506 runs at an average of 56.22 with one century and three fifties.

Image source: IPL Twitter