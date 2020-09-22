Dream11 IPL 2020: Anil Kumble’s Punjab Files Appeal With Javagal Srinath Over 'short Run'

The Punjab franchise has lodged an appeal with match referee Javagal Srinath over their controversial defeat in the second match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the recently-concluded Delhi vs Punjab match exhibited an entertaining evening of cricket in Dubai, it was marred by an umpiring error that ended up impacting the outcome of the contest. The moment in contention is the ‘Chris Jordan short run’ incident from the penultimate over of Punjab’s run-chase, where on-field umpire Nitin Menon made an error even though the Punjab batsman had clearly grounded his bat inside the crease.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab Owner Preity Zinta Wants Change In Rules After Chris Jordan Short Run Incident

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab files complaint over ‘Chris Jordan short run’ call after Delhi vs Punjab Super Over

While speaking with the PTI, Punjab CEO Satish Menon confirmed that they have filed an appeal with match referee Javagal Srinath over the ‘Chris Jordan short run’ incident. He said that while they understand the occurrence of a “human error”, he added that “there is no room for errors like these” in a tournament like the Dream11 IPL 2020. Speaking about the impact of the call that led to their defeat in the Delhi vs Punjab Super Over contest, Satish Menon said the umpiring error can potentially cost them a place in the playoffs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag, Preity Zinta slam umpires after Delhi vs Punjab Super Over

After the Delhi vs Punjab Super Over, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and mockingly wrote that instead of Delhi’s Marcus Stoinis, the ‘Player of the Match’ award should have been given to the umpire who made the ‘Chris Jordan short run’ call. Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta also expressed her frustration on the microblogging site. She urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make use of the available technology in order to avoid such game-changing controversial moments going forward.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag's Witty Take On Nicholas Pooran 'short Run' Amazes Fans

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Reveals Comical Name Glenn Maxwell Got In 2014; Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: KL Rahul to lead Punjab Dream11 IPL squad 2020

Indian batsman KL Rahul is currently leading the Punjab Dream11 IPL squad 2020. The cricketer was appointed to the role in December 2019, thus replacing outgoing cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. At the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction event, Punjab hired players like Ravi Bishnoi, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Dream11 IPL squad 2020.

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Kohli Credits Yuzi For Changing The Game; Says 'can Turn Ball Anywhere'

Image source: IPL Twitter