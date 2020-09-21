Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag's Witty Take On Nicholas Pooran 'short Run' Amazes Fans

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was awarded the Man of the match on Sunday after his crucial final over setting up Delhi's nail-biting win over Punjab. After Punjab failed to close the game in the final over (one need off two balls), Kagiso Rabada turned the game in Delhi's favour, conceding just two runs and taking took wickets off successive deliveries in the Super Over. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer chased down the measly three-run target to help Delhi register their first win in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Umpire's wrong call overshadow season's first Super Over

Despite the thrilling finish to the match, the post-match discussions were overshadowed by the wrong call made by on-field umpire Nitin Menon during the 19th over of the match. Menon falsely called a short run against Nicholas Pooran in the 19th over, evoking a major controversy with many suggesting the game shouldn't have gone to Super Over in the first place.

Legendary Indian batsmen Virender Sehwag belonged to the same camp as he shared a post to Instagram claiming the wrong decision from the umpire ended up costing Punjab a huge win. However, Sehwag wasn't going to leave it at that. Viru further claimed Marcus Stoinis was wrongly adjudged to be the Man of the Match. Per Sehwag, the real man of the match was the umpire (Nitin Menon) who decided Pooran ran short in the penultimate over of the second inning.

"I don’t agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match," Virender Sehwag wrote in his Instagram caption.

Virender Sehwag's witty take on Sunday's controversial decision, unsurprisingly, drew some hilarious reactions from fans on social media. One fan commented, "Hail to lord umpires, BCCI and IPL committee how they get these diamonds." Meanwhile, another wrote, "Hahahaha best post ever." One flabbergasted fan hilariously noted the umpired should also be drug tested before taking the field.

In every close contest there is some or the other error. WHY???#IPL2020 #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/ASLyM84uDC — Swastik Prasoon (@SwastikPrasoon) September 20, 2020

KL Rahul after match - pic.twitter.com/NQrbGtHqk3 — YOGENDRA SINGH DIKHIT (@ItsDikhit) September 20, 2020

Also, Viru was not the only one to bash the umpire's decision on social media. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, ex-New Zealand international Scott Styris, were also left scratching their heads after the Nicholas Pooran was called for running short.

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Terrible 'one short' decision in tonight's @IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don't win... you only have yourself to blame. #WhatAMatch — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 20, 2020

Despite the growing calls of social media, Punjab will still be utterly disappointed after they let the match slip out of their hands. Aside from the stellar performance from Rabada in the Delhi vs Punjab Super Over, the chasing side could have easily finished the game in the final over. However, two wickets in the final two balls of the regulation second inning saw Punjab fall to close the game and eventually fall to a defeat in their opening game of Dream11 IPL 2020. Stoinis picked up the MOTM award for his impressive 53-off-21 for Delhi, which in a way, laid the foundation for the dramatic finish.

