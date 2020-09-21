Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Reveals Comical Name Glenn Maxwell Got In 2014; Watch

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appears to be a busy man these days. Ever since the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards, the cricketer-turned-commentator launched his own show for his social media accounts, titled ‘Viru Ki Baithak’. In his videos, Virender Sehwag can be seen giving his take on Dream11 IPL 2020 matches on match days and also discusses other topics from the cricketing fraternity through his trademark humour.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag mocks ex-Punjab teammate Glenn Maxwell

On Sunday, September 20, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi clashed against KL Rahul’s Punjab in the second match of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Earlier on the same day, Virender Sehwag gave his pre-match views for the Delhi vs Punjab match-up. During one of the segments of his video, the former Indian opening batsman picked certain individuals from both sides who he deemed to be the X-factors for the Delhi vs Punjab game.

Virender Sehwag, who has previously represented both sides as a player during his playing days, hilariously mocked Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during his segment. Sehwag played for Punjab in 2014, i.e. the same year when Maxwell made his debut for the franchise. In the video, the ex-Punjab player hilariously revealed the nickname Glenn Maxwell earned from his then Punjab teammates.

According to the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’, in 2014, Punjab players used to put a red turban on the Australian and call him ‘Maxwinder’ to give him a Punjabi makeover. The burly Victorian ended up enjoying a good season that year, scoring 552 runs in 16 matches. Virender Sehwag later hilariously claimed that the Punjab side might have to do something similar with Glenn Maxwell if they want the Australian all-rounder to have a similar Dream11 IPL outing this year as well.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag talks ahead of Delhi vs Punjab, watch video

Glenn Maxwell Dream11 IPL stats

Despite his solid outing in 2014, the overall Glenn Maxwell Dream11 IPL stats thereafter have not been much to boast about for the all-rounder. In 70 matches, Maxwell has scored 1,398 runs at an average of 22.54. Out of his six half-centuries, four came in the 2014 season alone.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab Super Over

The Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 clash ended with levelled scores for both sides in Dubai, thus forcing the game to a tie-breaking Super Over later. While the initial 20-overs-a-side contest was a thrilling affair, the Delhi vs Punjab Super Over turned out to be a completely one-sided show in favour of Delhi. Delhi defeated Punjab with four balls to spare in the Super Over and registered their opening points in Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

