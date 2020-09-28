Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma To Unleash Virat Kohli's 'Kiwi Nemesis' In Monday's Game?

Bangalore will lock horns with Mumbai in Match 10 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League on Monday, September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangalore vs Mumbai live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Over the years, both sides who have been a part of countless memorable contests have enthralled fans with their epic rivalry and explosive cricket.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli vs Mitchell McClenaghan rivalry

The Bangalore vs Mumbai live fixture Monday also promises to be an exciting contest between the two sides. There are also going to be personal rivalries between players from both teams. One such exciting clash could be between Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan. The battle between Virat Kohli and Mitchell McClenaghan has always been intense.

Virat Kohli, who is the highest scorer in the league's history, has been extremely consistent with the bat. There are hardly any bowlers who have troubled the Bangalore captain. However, Mitchell McClenaghan has been quite successful against Virat Kohli. The Kiwi pacer is yet to play a game for Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 but Rohit Sharma could be tempted to include McClenaghan in the playing XI for Monday's fixture against Bangalore, considering the kind of success he has had against Kohli.

Virat Kohli hasn't got going yet in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as he has scored just 15 runs in two games. His misery can be further compounded with the inclusion of Mitchell McClenaghan, who has dismissed the right-hander on four occasions. Virat Kohli's average against McClenaghan is a dismal 9.8 and strike-rate is 97.5. It would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma takes the bold call of excluding Trent Boult or James Pattinson for McClenaghan in the Bangalore vs Mumbai live match on Monday.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Mumbai head to head

Rohit Sharma's men are clear winners when it comes to the Bangalore vs Mumbai head to head record. Bangalore and Mumbai have locked horns with each other 27 times in the Dream11 IPL. According to the Bangalore vs Mumbai head to head, it is the Rohit Sharma's side, who lead 18-9. During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games and on both the occasions, Mumbai beat Bangalore. In the first fixture between the two teams last year, Mumbai defeated Bangalore by 6 runs. Rohit Sharma's team repeated the same during the reverse fixture as they defeated Virat Kohli led Bangalore by 5 wickets.

Mumbai may have a psychological advantage over Bangalore but Virat Kohli's men have history on their side. The last time these two teams met at this venue was in the 2014 edition of the tournament where it was Bangalore who thumped Mumbai by seven wickets. As far as average scores are concerned, Mumbai's average score against Bangalore is 164 while the Virat Kohli-led side's average score against the four-time IPL champions is 157. Both the sides have some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

