Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore Defeats Hyderabad By 10 Runs, Netizens Laud 'Great Win'

On the third day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Virat Kohli’s Bangalore won their first match of the tournament by beating their opponents from Hyderabad

Written By Shubham Bose
Last Updated:
Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore defeats Hyderabad by 10 runs

On the 3rd day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Virat Kohli’s Bangalore won their first match of the tournament after beating their opponents from Hyderabad by 10 runs. The intense showdown between the two teams produced some steller knocks and some world-class bowling, especially from Yuzvendra Chahal who proved instrumental for the Bangalore side. After the match, fans flooded Twitter with their views on the match and showered praises on their favourite players.

'Great win' for Virat Kohli's side

Dream11 IPL 2020 is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates, the fixtures are being played across three different venues in the country.  The third day saw Bangalore take on the team from Hyderabad. Virat Kholi’s side was able to draw first blood and won their first match of the tournament by 10 runs. Take a look at some of the reactions of fans to Bangalore’s victory.

Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow Fires 50 Vs Bangalore After Dale Steyn Drops Sitter

Read: Who Is Devdutt Padikkal? Batsman Blunts Hyderabad Bowlers With Dream11 IPL Fifty On Debut

Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar Bowls 2 BIG No Balls On Return After Mitchell Marsh Injury

Read: Chahal, Padikkal Star For Bangalore As Virat Kohli & Co. Defeat Hyderabad By 10 Runs

(Image Credit @IPL/Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kohli credits Yuzi for changing the game; says 'can turn ball anywhere'

11 mins ago

Chahal, Padikkal star for Bangalore as Virat Kohli & Co. defeat Hyderabad by 10 runs

6 hours ago

Chahal turns it around for Bangalore, triggers Hyderabad collapse with 2 quick wickets

5 hours ago

IPL 2020 Live Update: Kohli's Bangalore off to a winning start, beat Hyderabad by 10 runs

11 hours ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow fires 50 vs Bangalore after Dale Steyn drops sitter

6 hours ago

RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Premier League game preview

6 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS