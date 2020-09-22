Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore Defeats Hyderabad By 10 Runs, Netizens Laud 'Great Win'

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
On the 3rd day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Virat Kohli’s Bangalore won their first match of the tournament after beating their opponents from Hyderabad by 10 runs. The intense showdown between the two teams produced some steller knocks and some world-class bowling, especially from Yuzvendra Chahal who proved instrumental for the Bangalore side. After the match, fans flooded Twitter with their views on the match and showered praises on their favourite players.
Dream11 IPL 2020 is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates, the fixtures are being played across three different venues in the country. The third day saw Bangalore take on the team from Hyderabad. Virat Kholi’s side was able to draw first blood and won their first match of the tournament by 10 runs. Take a look at some of the reactions of fans to Bangalore’s victory.
It’s great to start off the campaign with a win. Now we march on! 🤜🏻🤛🏻— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 21, 2020
P.S: This one is for you, 12th Man Army. ❤️#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/UenKI7MNiC
Just started now....#RCB haters keep shut your bell bottoms.. #RCBVsSRH #royalchallengersbangalore #IPL2020 #ViratKohli #@RCBTweets @imVkohli @dhanush60877455 pic.twitter.com/6rR0ulqUsl— Suresh Rishi (@suryasuresh4005) September 21, 2020
Congratulations @RCBTweets... & my best wishes to you all & today's player of the match @yuzi_chahal & our stars of today's match @ABdeVilliers17 @devdpd07— Arijeet Pattanaik (@Khantiodia_toka) September 21, 2020
See you all at point of success... All the best buddies 👍 #royalchallengersbangalore#rcb
It's a great win for the ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE today .— Sohamdubeyofficial (@Dubeyjitweets) September 21, 2020
The team is an Excellent combination of fielding, bowling and batting. 🎉🎉🔥
Best of luck RCB #PlayBold #IPLlive #WeAreChallengers #RCBforever @IPL @DisneyPlusHS @Jalsha_Movies
What a beauty of a match today! Great Win Boys! Such fantastic fantastic playing by @yuzi_chahal @ABdeVilliers17 @devdpd07 . Thanks for keeping up the— Jonah Abraham (@tweetwithjonah) September 21, 2020
hopes :)#RCBforever #rcbvssrh #srhvsrcb #ViratKohli #yuzi #abd #PlayBold #royalchallengersbangalore #ESCN #dubai #ipl2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore started this season with an impressive win!!#SRHvRCB— Mohan Sriram (@imohanvis) September 21, 2020
#royalchallengersbangalore ka to pta nhi lekin aaj #DevduttPadikkal @devdpd07 ne zaroor dil jeet liaa #IPLinUAE #ipl2020— Mr.doorbeen (@Mr_doorbeen) September 21, 2020
Salute for Mitch marsh.#Saluteformarsh @IPL #SRHvsRCB #SunrisersHyderabad #KeepRising #royalchallengersbangalore #Dream11IPL— Shivam Medam (@MedamShivam1) September 21, 2020
