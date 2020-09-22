Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore Defeats Hyderabad By 10 Runs, Netizens Laud 'Great Win'

On the 3rd day of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Virat Kohli’s Bangalore won their first match of the tournament after beating their opponents from Hyderabad by 10 runs. The intense showdown between the two teams produced some steller knocks and some world-class bowling, especially from Yuzvendra Chahal who proved instrumental for the Bangalore side. After the match, fans flooded Twitter with their views on the match and showered praises on their favourite players.

'Great win' for Virat Kohli's side

Dream11 IPL 2020 is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates, the fixtures are being played across three different venues in the country. The third day saw Bangalore take on the team from Hyderabad. Virat Kholi’s side was able to draw first blood and won their first match of the tournament by 10 runs. Take a look at some of the reactions of fans to Bangalore’s victory.

It’s great to start off the campaign with a win. Now we march on! 🤜🏻🤛🏻



P.S: This one is for you, 12th Man Army. ❤️#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/UenKI7MNiC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 21, 2020

Congratulations @RCBTweets... & my best wishes to you all & today's player of the match @yuzi_chahal & our stars of today's match @ABdeVilliers17 @devdpd07

See you all at point of success... All the best buddies 👍 #royalchallengersbangalore#rcb — Arijeet Pattanaik (@Khantiodia_toka) September 21, 2020

It's a great win for the ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE today .

The team is an Excellent combination of fielding, bowling and batting. 🎉🎉🔥

Best of luck RCB #PlayBold #IPLlive #WeAreChallengers #RCBforever @IPL @DisneyPlusHS @Jalsha_Movies — Sohamdubeyofficial (@Dubeyjitweets) September 21, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore started this season with an impressive win!!#SRHvRCB — Mohan Sriram (@imohanvis) September 21, 2020

(Image Credit @IPL/Twitter)