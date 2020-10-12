Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Kolkata Head To Head: Kohli, Russell Lead Heated Rivalry

Bangalore will lock horns with Kolkata in Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday, October 20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Bangalore vs Kolkata live-action will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides have played six matches each, having won four and lost two. However, it is Kolkata's superior net run rate that places them at the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table while Bangalore sits at fourth.

Over the years, two teams have been a part of some of the most memorable contests which are still etched in the minds of the cricket fans. When these two sides meet, the excitement and thrill is on another level. The Bangalore vs Kolkata fixture on Monday also promises to be a stunning contest with several prominent players of the shortest format in either squad. As Bangalore gear up to take on Kolkata, let's take a look at the Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record and leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record

According to the Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 24 occasions. It is the Men in Purple who hold the upper hand in the Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record. In their 24 meetings, Bangalore have won 10 matches while Kolkata has triumphed in 14 games. The two teams have faced each other in Sharjah just once during IPL 2014 when Kolkata beat Bangalore by just two runs.

As far as their recent clashes from the last edition of the cash-rich league are concerned, both teams won one the away fixture. In the first game, Bangalore scored a massive 205/3 riding on the back of Virat Kohli's 84 off 49. In response, Andre Russell played a whirlwind knock of 48 off just 13 balls to guide Kolkata to a five-wicket team.

The reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens was also a high-scoring game. Bangalore once again posted a gigantic total of 213/4 as Virat Kohli slammed a sensational 100 off 58 balls. In response, Andre Russell was once again the star of the contest who scored an unbelievable 25-ball 65, however, it didn't prove to be enough as they fell short by 10 runs. Bangalore's average score against Kolkata is 151 while Dinesh Karthik's team's is 163.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and Andre Russell lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

As per the Bangalore vs Kolkata head to head record, it is Virat Kohli who is the all-time leading run-scorer for his side against Kolkata with a whopping 674 runs in just 21 innings with four fifties and one hundred. On the other hand, for Kolkata, it is Dinesh Karthik who leads the top-scoring charts for his side in the games against Bangalore with 414 runs in 21 innings to go with two half-centuries. However, if we consider impactful performances against Bangalore, it is Andre Russell who has scored 323 runs in 9 innings at a stunning average of 53.83.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav are the leading wicket-takers for Bangalore against Kolkata with 13 scalps each to their names. For Kolkata, it is Sunil Narine who tops the leading wicket-takers chart against Bangalore with 16 dismissals in 14 games at an economy rate of 6.75. The Bangalore vs Kolkata live clash will be an exciting contest because of the presence of some of the best T20 players in both sides.

