Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Kolkata Rivalry: Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson Lead H2H Stats

Rajasthan are all set to lock horns with Kolkata in Match 12 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, September 30. The Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The Men in Pink are leading the Dream11 IPL points table with two wins out of two games while Dinesh Karthik's men are languishing at the penultimate spot with one win and one loss.

Both the sides are packed with some prominent players in the shortest format of the game, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards. As Rajasthan gear up to take on Kolkata in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Rajasthan vs Kolkata head to head and the leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata head to head record

According to the Rajasthan vs Kolkata head to head record, both teams have faced each other on 20 instances and there is nothing that separates the two sides. Rajasthan and Kolkata have both won 10 contests each. During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games and won one game each. While Rajasthan defeated Kolkata in their own backyard by 3 wickets, Dinesh Karthik's men avenged their defeat in the reverse fixture by emerging victorious by 8 wickets.

These two sides had also met in the UAE way back in 2014 edition of the tournament when they played out one of the most exciting matches in the history of the league. Chasing a modest target of 152, Kolkata were cruising towards victory. They just needed 16 runs off 12 balls but James Faulkner bowled an exceptional penultimate over and picked up three wickets to bring his side back into the game.

Kolkata scored 11 in the Super Over with the help of a maximum scored by Manish Pandey. Shane Watson and Steve Smith came to bat for Rajasthan against Sunil Narine. The Australian duo also scored 11 runs in the Super Over, which resulted in a tie. However, it was Rajasthan who won the game because of the boundary countback rule.

As far as Wednesday's fixture is concerned, Steve Smith's side will look continue their dominance at the top by winning the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match while the Men in Purple will look to sneak into the top four by securing a victory in this fixture.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the Rajasthan vs Kolkata head to head record, it is Sanju Samson who has scored the most number of runs against Kolkata with 196 runs to his name. On the other hand, for Kolkata, it is skipper Dinesh Karthik who leads the top-scorers charts against Delhi with 232 runs. Sanju Samson has been in blistering form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far and he will be key for the Rajasthan franchise in the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match. Dinesh Karthik hasn't gotten going in the tournament yet and it is a great opportunity for him to get some runs under his belt against an opponent who he has performed brilliantly against.

For Rajasthan, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler also boast of some good numbers. Buttler averages above 35 in 7 games at a strike rate of 138 against Kolkata so far while Smith has an average of 36 in 9 games.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Shreyas Gopal is the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan against Kolkata with 4 scalps to his name. On the other hand, for Kolkata, it is Sunil Narine who has bagged the most number of wickets against Rajasthan with the right-arm pacer accounting for 9 wickets. The Rajasthan vs Kolkata live game has some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

