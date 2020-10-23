Imran Tahir Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life Of Chennai Spinner

Former South African spinner Imran Tahir is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the Chennai camp in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Born in Pakistan, Tahir represented the South African cricket team from 2011 till the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Despite his retirement, the veteran leg-spinner continues to compete in various T20 leagues, and has been part of the MS Dhoni-led side in Dream11 IPL since the 2018 edition of the tournament. Here is a look at some of Imran Tahir details like his net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and his personal life.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Team CEO Gives Huge Update On Imran Tahir's Future In Tournament

How much is Imran Tahir net worth?

According to briefly.co.za, the Imran Tahir net worth is estimated to be $1.89 million (approximately ₹14 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket South Africa (CSA) as their former cricket player. Moreover, Imran Tahir also earns through his endorsement deals from brands like RJ’s School of Cricket.

How much is Imran Tahir Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window late in 2019, Imran Tahir was retained by the Chennai franchise from their squad of the previous season. As per the signing, the Imran Tahir Dream11 IPL salary for the 2020 season is US$140,000 (₹1 crore).

When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors.Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important #yellove @ChennaiIPL — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Imran Tahir Set To Make Dramatic Comeback In Critical Match Against Mumbai In Sharjah?

Imran Tahir wife and other personal details

Imran Tahir's wife name is Sumaiyya Dildar. The two married each other in 2007 and have a son together. The cricketer was born in Lahore, Pakistan and later moved to South Africa to pursue the game. He became eligible to play for South Africa after meeting his residential requirement in 2009, and finally made his international debut in 2011.

Imran Tahir in Dream11 IPL 2020

Imran Tahir is yet to play a single game for Chennai in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. In 2019, he picked up 26 wickets for the franchise and ended up being the leading wicket-taker of the season. The leg-spinner is likely to be picked in Chennai’s playing XI as we approach the finishing stages of the tournament.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Imran Tahir Terms Faf Du Plessis Carrying Drinks For Chennai As 'quite Painful'

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Veteran Leggie Imran Tahir Puts Team First Above Himself In A Heartwarming Tweet

Disclaimer: The above Imran Tahir net worth and Imran Tahir Dream11 IPL salary from Chennai team information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Imran Tahir net worth and Imran Tahir Dream11 IPL salary figures.

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.