Imran Tahir Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life Of Chennai Spinner

Former South African spinner Imran Tahir is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the Chennai camp in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Born in Pakistan, Tahir represented the South African cricket team from 2011 till the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Despite his retirement, the veteran leg-spinner continues to compete in various T20 leagues, and has been part of the MS Dhoni-led side in Dream11 IPL since the 2018 edition of the tournament. Here is a look at some of Imran Tahir details like his net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and his personal life.
According to briefly.co.za, the Imran Tahir net worth is estimated to be $1.89 million (approximately ₹14 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket South Africa (CSA) as their former cricket player. Moreover, Imran Tahir also earns through his endorsement deals from brands like RJ’s School of Cricket.
During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window late in 2019, Imran Tahir was retained by the Chennai franchise from their squad of the previous season. As per the signing, the Imran Tahir Dream11 IPL salary for the 2020 season is US$140,000 (₹1 crore).
When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors.Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important #yellove @ChennaiIPL— Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) October 14, 2020
Imran Tahir's wife name is Sumaiyya Dildar. The two married each other in 2007 and have a son together. The cricketer was born in Lahore, Pakistan and later moved to South Africa to pursue the game. He became eligible to play for South Africa after meeting his residential requirement in 2009, and finally made his international debut in 2011.
Imran Tahir is yet to play a single game for Chennai in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. In 2019, he picked up 26 wickets for the franchise and ended up being the leading wicket-taker of the season. The leg-spinner is likely to be picked in Chennai’s playing XI as we approach the finishing stages of the tournament.
