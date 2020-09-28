Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore Vs Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, AB De Villiers Lead H2H Stats

Bangalore will lock horns with Mumbai in Match 10 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League on Monday, September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangalore vs Mumbai live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Over the years, both sides who have been a part of countless memorable contests have enthralled fans with their epic rivalry and explosive cricket. As Bangalore gears up to take on Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Bangalore vs Mumbai head to head and the leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Mumbai head to head

Rohit Sharma's men are clear winners when it comes to the Bangalore vs Mumbai head to head record. Bangalore and Mumbai have locked horns with each other 27 times in the Dream11 IPL. According to the Bangalore vs Mumbai head to head, it is the Rohit Sharma's side, who lead 18-9. During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games and on both the occasions, Mumbai beat Bangalore. In the first fixture between the two teams last year, Mumbai defeated Bangalore by 6 runs. Rohit Sharma's team repeated the same during the reverse fixture as they defeated Virat Kohli led Bangalore by 5 wickets.

Mumbai may have a psychological advantage over Bangalore but Virat Kohli's men have history on their side. The last time these two teams met at this venue was in the 2014 edition of the tournament where it was Bangalore who thumped Mumbai by seven wickets. As far as average scores are concerned, Mumbai's average score against Bangalore is 164 while the Virat Kohli-led side's average score against the four-time IPL champions is 157. Both the sides have some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar AB de Villiers lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the Bangalore vs Mumbai head to head record, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs against the Bangalore outfit with 689 runs to his name with the help of seven fifties. He is the second highest run-getter of all-time against Bangalore as MS Dhoni leads the charts with 794 runs.

For Bangalore, it is AB de Villiers who tops the leading-run scorers' chart against Mumbai with 656 runs alongside three fifties and a solitary century. As far as bowlers are concerned, for Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the wicket-taking charts against Mumbai with 16 scalps. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai against Bangalore with 16 wickets.

Interestingly, Kieron Pollard has also gained a reputation of stepping up against Bangalore with 473 runs at a strike rate of nearly 160 and an average of almost 37. When it comes to individual matchups, while de Villiers has scored heavily against Mumbai in some games, he has also fallen 4 times to spinner Krunal Pandya. Should the elder Pandya dismiss the South African again on Monday, he will become the most successful bowler against him of all-time in the Dream11 IPL.

The Bangalore vs Mumbai live fixture is an important fixture for both the teams. The two sides are coming in this game with contrasting results from their previous matches. While Bangalore faced a humiliating 97 run-defeat against Punjab, Mumbai triumphed over Kolkata by 49 runs. Both teams have won one and lost one which is why this game becomes a lot more crucial to get going in the tournament. The side that wins the Bangalore vs Mumbai live fixture will propel into the top three of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

SOURCE: BANGALORE & MUMBAI IPL TEAMS INSTAGRAM

