Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore Vs Mumbai Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Dubai

The 10th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Bangalore taking on Mumbai on Monday, September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangalore vs Mumbai live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of Monday's fixture, here is a look at the Bangalore vs Mumbai weather forecast, Bangalore vs Mumbai pitch report and details for the Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Mumbai weather forecast

The weather in Dubai has been extremely hot since the beginning of the tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Bangalore vs Mumbai weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover around 61% and will just keep on increasing as the game progresses. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Mumbai pitch report

The Dubai pitch is expected to favour the team who chooses to bat first as the surface tends to slow down as the game progresses. In the four Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at this venue, the team chasing has lost three games and one ended in a tie. The average score on this ground in this tournament is 175. Pacers will be in action with the new ball and change of pace will be crucial. On the other hand, spinners won't get much turn from the pitch, which is why they should stick to bowling tight lines. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first as opposed to the trend in the tournament of choosing to bowl first.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming in India

For the Bangalore vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 28. For Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Bangalore vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

