Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Harsha Bhogle Uses Typical MS Dhoni Expression For Advising Struggling Hyderabad Side

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle on Wednesday analysed the Match 29 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Hyderabad and Chennai in a unique way.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
Harsha Bhogle

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. The 'Voice of Cricket' as he is popularly known is a fan-favourite because of his impeccable analysis of the game.

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler recalls David Warner's savage 2015 Ashes sledge that got to him; watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle describes Hyderabad's performance using MS Dhoni's expression

On Wednesday, Harsha Bhogle was at it once again as he analysed the Match 29 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Hyderabad and Chennai. The Men in Yellow emerged victorious in the fixture by 20 runs, thus getting back to winning ways. Chennai are now placed at the sixth position in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with three wins and five losses. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and stated that Chennai got the result they wanted with each player playing his role to perfection.

Harsha Bhogle also shed some light on Hyderabad's performance, however, he did it in a unique way. Harsha Bhogle used an MS Dhoni-like expression to describe Hyderabad's performance saying that a few holes were plugged for the Orange Army but some remain noticeable. Harsha Bhogle reckoned that Hyderabad need someone to step up at No.s 5 or 6 and added that it has to be Vijay Shankar. Incidentally, Bhogle himself hails from Hyderabad, having perhaps a soft corner for the franchise.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith names most annoying Australian teammate and it is NOT David Warner: Watch

Hyderabad's fragile middle order is a worrying sign for David Warner. Vijay Shankar has had limited chances so far in the Dream11 IPL 2020, however, he hasn't made them count. Hyderabad will need Vijay Shankar to rise to the occasion and play the role of a finisher for them. Hyderabad are solely dependent on their top order to score the runs. Yesterday, against Chennai, Hyderabad's top-three failed to fire which gave the middle-order a perfect opportunity to prove their worth.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, Chennai-themed house by Tamil Nadu family leaves fans stunned on social media

Barring Kane Williamson, no other batsman put in a performance which eventually led to a 20-run defeat. This was Hyderabad's fourth loss overall and second consecutive defeat in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, David Warner's men will take on Kolkata in their next game on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni has THIS inspiration to look upto for winning crunch Hyderabad match

SOURCE: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Gautam Gambhir birthday: Fans remember ex-India opener's T20 World Cup 2007 heroics

6 mins ago

Virender Sehwag shares important tips for Rajasthan on how to beat Delhi; watch video

17 mins ago

Manish Pandey costs Hyderabad much-needed win after challenging Dwayne Bravo's arm: Watch

20 mins ago

Gautam Gambhir turns 39, Kolkata fans dearly miss 2-time Dream11 IPL winning captain

24 mins ago

Virender Sehwag lauds MS Dhoni's crucial masterstroke against Hyderabad; watch video

47 mins ago

Bangladesh to create history with first-ever 'WhatsApp cricket trials' across age groups

58 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS