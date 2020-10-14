Harsha Bhogle Uses Typical MS Dhoni Expression For Advising Struggling Hyderabad Side

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the world. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. The 'Voice of Cricket' as he is popularly known is a fan-favourite because of his impeccable analysis of the game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle describes Hyderabad's performance using MS Dhoni's expression

On Wednesday, Harsha Bhogle was at it once again as he analysed the Match 29 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Hyderabad and Chennai. The Men in Yellow emerged victorious in the fixture by 20 runs, thus getting back to winning ways. Chennai are now placed at the sixth position in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with three wins and five losses. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and stated that Chennai got the result they wanted with each player playing his role to perfection.

Harsha Bhogle also shed some light on Hyderabad's performance, however, he did it in a unique way. Harsha Bhogle used an MS Dhoni-like expression to describe Hyderabad's performance saying that a few holes were plugged for the Orange Army but some remain noticeable. Harsha Bhogle reckoned that Hyderabad need someone to step up at No.s 5 or 6 and added that it has to be Vijay Shankar. Incidentally, Bhogle himself hails from Hyderabad, having perhaps a soft corner for the franchise.

Just the result that @ChennaiIPL wanted with players playing little roles perfectly. To use a Dhoni expression, a few holes were plugged but some remain noticeable with @SunRisers. They need someone to take charge at 5/6 and it has to be Vijay Shankar. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2020

Hyderabad's fragile middle order is a worrying sign for David Warner. Vijay Shankar has had limited chances so far in the Dream11 IPL 2020, however, he hasn't made them count. Hyderabad will need Vijay Shankar to rise to the occasion and play the role of a finisher for them. Hyderabad are solely dependent on their top order to score the runs. Yesterday, against Chennai, Hyderabad's top-three failed to fire which gave the middle-order a perfect opportunity to prove their worth.

Barring Kane Williamson, no other batsman put in a performance which eventually led to a 20-run defeat. This was Hyderabad's fourth loss overall and second consecutive defeat in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, David Warner's men will take on Kolkata in their next game on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

