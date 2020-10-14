Virender Sehwag Lauds MS Dhoni's Crucial Masterstroke Against Hyderabad; Watch Video

MS Dhoni-led Chennai trumped over David Warner’s Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday, October 13 in the 29th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the tournament so far, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. On Wednesday, October 14, i.e. one day after Chennai’s 20-run win, the former Indian opening batsman took to his social media account to praise the victorious skipper MS Dhoni.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai beats Hyderabad by 20 runs

That is Game, Set and Match!#CSK win by 20 runs to register their third win of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/2lJM4MKEZj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag praises Chennai skipper MS Dhoni

After Chennai’s one-sided win over Hyderabad, Virender Sehwag praised MS Dhoni for his crucial tactics that led to the eventual outcome of the game. He praised the Chennai captain’s decision of playing with seven specialist bowlers against Hyderabad on a slow Dubai wicket. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, MS Dhoni was able to do so because of his vast experience and his ability to read the game and adapting accordingly to the conditions.

Virender Sehwag has been quite critical of Chennai skipper this Dream11 IPL 2020 season due to his team’s struggles. However, the MS Dhoni-led side emerged victorious to register their third win of the season. They are now placed at No. 6 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag talks about MS Dhoni and co. revenge win over Hyderabad, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Highlights from Chennai’s win over Hyderabad

Apart from MS Dhoni’s masterstroke decision in the game, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman also provided finishing touches to the Chennai innings. The former Indian cricketer scored 21 runs off just 13 balls and he was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja who scored an unbeaten 25 off 10 balls.

MS Dhoni’s bowlers, especially Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo, then derailed Hyderabad’s scoring rate during their unsuccessful pursuit of Chennai’s 167-6. Apart from Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo, other bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma also chipped in with wickets in their spells.

