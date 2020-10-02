Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai CEO Refutes Claims About KM Asif Breaking Bio-bubble Rules

Last year's runners-up, Chennai would've hoped for a far simpler start than the one they have had in the UAE. After losing two of their most experienced players - Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh - early in the quarantine process, Chennai also had a coronavirus flare-up in the camp when two players and 11 other members of the team tested positive. Now, in more trouble for the franchise, one player has been accused of breaking the bio-security rules in Dubai.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Did KM Asif break Chennai's bio-bubble rules?

Reports that Chennai's right-arm medium pacer, KM Asif broke the team's bio-secure bubble started surfacing early on October 1. It was alleged that Asif went down to the team's hotel lobby in Dubai to ask for a replacement for a misplaced key-card. In doing so, it is believed that he broke the strict bio-bubble rules that the BCCI has set for the teams at Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai's CEO K. Viswanathan however, was quick to refute these claims.

Talking to ANI, Viswanathan said: “I don't know if facts have been checked because while there is a reception in the lobby, the staff attending to the CSK unit is different. Asif obviously would not go and speak to the general staff. The fact he lost the key and went and asked for a replacement is true. But he didn't go to the regular staff working and went to the designated desk. The matter has been blown out of proportion and facts need to be kept in mind."

Viswanathan added that all the players know the gravity of the situation and what is at stake if one of them breaks the bio-bubble. He also said that he himself has not entered the players' bio-bubble, which is different from the one created for officials. He further clarified that the hotel staff is being regularly tested for COVID-19. These stringent COVID-19 measures are rumoured to have played a part in Suresh Raina's departure early last month.

Consequences for violating the bio-bubble rules at Dream11 IPL 2020

Considering how quickly a COVID-19 outbreak can end the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, it is no surprise that the BCCI has imposed strict rules on players to maintain the rules of the bio-secure bubble. According to these rules, players who violate the bio-secure bubble will have to undergo a six-day long quarantine. If a player breaks the bubble a second time, he will face a one-match suspension, while a third offence will lead to their ouster from the Dream11 IPL 2020. Additionally, teams also stand to lose ₹1 crore and a couple of match points if they allow anyone into the bubble.

Chennai vs Hyderabad live: Match preview

Chennai have not been in the best of form at Dream11 IPL 2020. After winning their first match against Mumbai, the side has looked uneasy without Suresh Raina at No. 3. After back-to-back defeats, MS Dhoni and co will hope to get back to winning ways against the David Warner-led Hyderabad side. The Chennai vs Hyderabad match will begin at 7:30 pm IST from the Dubai International Stadium on October 2. Both teams have won just one of their three encounters in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season so far. Fans can follow the Chennai vs Hyderabad live scores here.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

