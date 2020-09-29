Suresh Raina Not To Play For Chennai Again? Batsman Surprisingly Unfollows Team On Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who has been with the Chennai franchise since the inception of the Indian Premier League, has perhaps indicated that he has parted ways with the three-time IPL champions. The speculations were being made since last month when he pulled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 citing 'personal reasons' and returned to India immediately.

Suresh Raina unfollows Chennai's official Twitter handle

The Chennai-based franchise also did not reveal the exact reason behind Suresh Raina pulling out suddenly from the cricketing extravaganza. However, reports suggested that Suresh Raina chose to skip the Dream11 IPL 2020 due to a rift between him and skipper MS Dhoni. There were also reports that the southpaw left because he was unhappy with the hotel room provided to him. Later, N Srinivasan's sensational comments on Suresh Raina pulling out of the tournament indicated that all was not well within the franchise.

However, now it seems that everything is over between Chennai and Suresh Raina. The former Indian batsman has unfollowed the franchise's official Twitter account indicating that he has parted ways with them. Notably, they still follow each other on Instagram but the recent Twitter activity will surely raise a lot of eyebrows.

On the same day, Chennai franchise's CEO Kasi Viswanathan had also ruled out the return of Suresh Raina into the Chennai squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020. While speaking to ANI, Viswanathan had said that they cannot look at Suresh Raina because he made himself unavailable and they respect his decision and his space. He added that they are not thinking about it anymore.

Suresh Raina was an integral part of the Chennai squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020. In his absence, the franchise is going through all sorts of struggles in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai have won one and lost two of the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. The southpaw has been the linchpin of Chennai's batting for over a decade now.

Suresh Raina is also the second-highest scorer in the history of the league with over 5,000 runs. Meanwhile, according to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Hyderabad in Match 14 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 2 in Dubai.

Chennai squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

