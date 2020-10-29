Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai Vs Kolkata Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Forecast

The Match 49 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Chennai locking horns with Kolkata on Thursday, October 29 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Kolkata live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results in their last games. While Chennai beat Mumbai by eight wickets, Kolkata faced a defeat at the hands of Punjab by eight wickets.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav nears place in top 10 Dream11 IPL run getters list after 79* vs Bangalore

While Chennai will be playing for their pride and to avoid the bottom position on the points table, the Men in Purple have everything to play for. This is an extremely crucial fixture for them as a loss here will pretty much put an end to their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Ahead of Thursday's fixture, here is a look at the Chennai vs Kolkata weather forecast, Chennai vs Kolkata pitch report and details for the Chennai vs Kolkata live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Chennai vs Kolkata weather forecast

The temperature in Dubai has reduced considerably in the last few days which is why the weather during the Chennai vs Kolkata match will be pleasant. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages to 28°C at around 11:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 42-49%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Chennai vs Kolkata match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav net worth, rise in Dream11 IPL salary since 2012 and overall earnings

Chennai vs Kolkata pitch report

The Dubai wicket has been favourable to the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the twenty matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on twelve occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won six matches. The key for batsmen will be to make the most of the powerplay.

The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 173. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first, post a big total and then defend it.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya pleads guilty to breaching Dream11 IPL Code of Conduct with Chris Morris

Chennai vs Kolkata live scores and live streaming in India

For the Chennai vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, October 29. For Chennai vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Chennai vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Devdutt Padikkal creates Dream11 IPL history by co-owning massive Shreyas Iyer record

SOURCE: CHENNAI INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.