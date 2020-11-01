Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report For Abu Dhabi

The upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) game will see Chennai take on Punjab in the 53rd match of the tournament. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1. As of now, the Punjab side have won six out of their 13 Dream11 IPL 2020 matches while Chennai have won just five out of their 13 fixtures. The upcoming match is the final league fixture for both sides in the season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai players celebrate win over Kolkata on October 29

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Punjab weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the Chennai vs Punjab weather forecast indicates no threat of rain. Temperatures near 32°C are expected during the commencement of the match. Humidity levels during the same period are likely to hover around 35%.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Punjab pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game, with something there for spinners to work with as well. Across 18 Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 165. As evidenced from the match results of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat second as the Chennai vs Punjab pitch report indicates the surface is more suitable for teams chasing targets.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Punjab live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, November 1. For Chennai vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Chennai vs Punjab live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Chennai vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chennai vs Punjab live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

