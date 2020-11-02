Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Bangalore Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

The Match 55 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Delhi locking horns with Bangalore on Monday, November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi vs Bangalore live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). This is a must-win game for both sides as a victory in this fixture will help the team reach the playoffs and grab the second spot on the Dream11 IPL points table and then take on Mumbai in Qualifier 1. The loser of this match will have to ensure that they lose the game by the barest of margins to ensure that their run rate is above Kolkata.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen takes subtle dig at Andrew Strauss again for ECB's pro-Dream11 IPL tweet?

Both teams started their tournament brightly, however, they have lost their way in the last couple of weeks. While Delhi are coming on the back of four successive defeats, Bangalore have also completed a hat-trick of losses in their last three matches. Ahead of Monday's fixture, here is a look at the Delhi vs Bangalore weather forecast, Delhi vs Bangalore pitch report and details for the Delhi vs Bangalore live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Delhi vs Bangalore weather forecast

The weather during Delhi vs Bangalore match will be extremely pleasant and on the cooler side as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 54-62%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Delhi vs Bangalore match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table: Delhi vs Bangalore game welcomed by flurry of witty memes

Delhi vs Bangalore pitch report

The last game played at this venue was a rather low scoring contest where the team batting second won the game comprehensively. The pitches at this venue have been getting better for batting as the games have progressed. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears. Change of pace will be key for the pacers and there will be some swing on offer with the new ball. There is ample spin in the wicket too and spinners should look to bowl as slow as possible.

The team winning the toss could look to field first and restrict the opposition to a low total. Notably, teams chasing have won in five out of the last six matches here. The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 164. The teams batting first have won six games while the sides chasing have triumphed on eleven occasions. One game has ended in a tie.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table update: What 4 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs?

Delhi vs Bangalore live scores

For the Delhi vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, November 2. For Delhi vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Delhi vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli sent packing by Sandeep Sharma for 7th time in IPL history

SOURCE: BANGALORE & DELHI IPL INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.