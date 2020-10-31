Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Sent Packing By Sandeep Sharma For 7th Time In IPL History

The 52nd match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season went underway at Sharjah on Saturday, October 31 between Bangalore and Hyderabad. Prior to the ongoing contest, Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field first. The bowlers, especially seasoned pacer Sandeep Sharma, responded well to their skipper’s call as Bangalore managed only 30-2 at the end of their first powerplay.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli succumbs to Sandeep Sharma (again!)

Bangalore lost in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal in just the third over of the innings. His dismissal elicited an early arrival of their skipper and prolific run-getter Virat Kohli at the crease. While it was Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma who cleaned up Padikkal with an in-swinging beauty, he also accounted for the wicket of IPL legend Kohli in his very next over.

A look into the Sandeep Sharma record vs Virat Kohli in the IPL

Interestingly, Sandeep Sharma took the prized wicket of Virat Kohli for the seventh time across all IPL matches. Making his tournament debut back in 2013 for Punjab, the right-arm pacer claimed his 100th IPL wicket earlier this season. The 27-year-old also seems to have gotten a full measure of Virat Kohli, whom he has sent back to the pavilion seven times in the 14 matches the two have been pitted against each other so far.

Sandeep Sharma record vs Virat Kohli: Pacer dismisses Bangalore batsman again, watch video

A look into Virat Kohli's IPL stats

Despite his struggles against Sandeep Sharma, Virat Kohli remains the most successful batsman in the history of the IPL. In 182 innings since his debut back in 2008, the Bangalore skipper has racked up 5,843 runs at an average of 38.44. The battle-hardened IPL campaigner has registered 39 half-centuries and five tons in the process.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Hyderabad live updates

At the time of publishing, the Bangalore side reached 86-4 after 14 overs. Washington Sundar (7*) and Gurkeerat Singh (3*) were batting at the crease. Sandeep Sharma remains the pick of the bowlers for the Hyderabad side, picking 2-13 off his first three overs and he was ably assisted by Rashid Khan and T Natarajan.

