Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Pitch Report, Sharjah Weather Forecast

The Match 56 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Hyderabad locking horns with Mumbai on Tuesday, November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Hyderabad vs Mumbai live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). This is a do-or-die contest for Hyderabad as a win in this fixture will progress them to the playoffs whereas a loss will knock them out of the competition.

Mumbai have already qualified for the playoffs and could look to rest their best players ahead of the much important Qualifier 1 against Delhi, which is set to take place on Thursday, November 5. Hyderabad look in good touch as they are coming on the back of two successive victories and they will like to continue the winning momentum by securing a win on Tuesday. Ahead of Tuesday's fixture, here is a look at the Hyderabad vs Mumbai weather forecast, Hyderabad vs Mumbai pitch report, where to catch the Hyderabad vs Mumbai live scores and Hyderabad vs Mumbai live streaming details.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah has cooled down considerably in the last week as compared to the initial phase of the tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce considerably during the finishing stages (25°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 58-74%, which is a little higher than the last few days. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai pitch report

The last match at this venue saw Hyderabad comfortably beating Bangalore by five wickets while chasing a target of 121. This means that the pitch got better as the game progressed. Pacers will be lethal with the new ball and batsmen should look to settle at the crease before trying to shift gears. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium initially saw some of the biggest scores in this tournament with teams scoring in excess of 200 on numerous occasions.

However, as time went by the pitches have slowed down considerably. The average first innings total in Sharjah in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is 181. Teams batting first at this ground have won five games while chasing sides have emerged victorious on six occasions. The team winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai live scores and live streaming in India

For the Hyderabad vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, November 3. For Hyderabad vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Hyderabad vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

