Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Fans Heavily Trolled For Relying On Mumbai To Beat Hyderabad

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has the fans hooked on to its last league match of the season. The final contest has Kolkata and Hyderabad fans invested as the dynamics of the Dream11 IPL points table depends on the result of the much anticipated Hyderabad vs Mumbai encounter. Kolkata find themselves in an unusual place as their fortunes rely on this particular fixture, in what is turning out to be an eventful season in the UAE.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata fans poke fun at playoffs scenario

The Delhi vs Bangalore result did not quite go in favour of Virat Kohli and co. With Mumbai and Delhi occupying the top two spots in the Dream11 IPL points table, the fate of the remaining two spots now depends on the Hyderabad vs Mumbai game. If Hyderabad score a win over the in-form defending champions, they will finish the league stage in third place.

With Bangalore also making the cut, Kolkata are also still in contention. They will be hoping for Mumbai to emerge victorious in the upcoming encounter. Hyderabad's loss will pave the way for the Eoin Morgan-led side if they end up on the losing end. Netizens trolled the Kolkata fans for resting all their hopes on Mumbai's win over Hyderabad.

MI after seeing this KKR fans praying for Mumbai Indians's win in today's match



MI :#MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/CeCpYFHp6C — Prashant Rajput (@pareshan_ladka) November 3, 2020

#MIvsSRH



KKR fans to Mumbai Indians today - pic.twitter.com/oqpU0TEVVV — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) November 3, 2020

SRH is playing against two teams today Mumbai Indians on field & KKR Fans



Who Am I Supporting today??



Ans: 👇#MIvsSRH #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/CfzcLo7pF3 — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) November 3, 2020

Dream11 IPL points table

This season of the cash-rich league saw the teams fight tooth and nail to remain at the forefront in the standings. With Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore qualifying to the play-offs, it remains to be seen which team joins them in the top four. Kolkata are placed fourth currently, with Hyderabad settling in fifth. Kolkata trail Hyderabad in terms of net run rate and their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign will come to an end if Hyderabad claim a win in their final fixture.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Mumbai live

The two teams will battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 3. The live streaming of the contest is scheduled to commence from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live action. The Hyderabad vs Mumbai live match will also be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai comprehensively won against Hyderabad by 34 runs when the two teams came face-to-face earlier in the competition. There is some speculation that the four-time champions might look to rest several players with the playoffs on the horizon. This will give them an opportunity to test their bench strength and keep their players fresh ahead of Qualifier 1. T20 stalwarts Chris Lynn and Mitchell McClenaghan could feature in their final league game of the season.

Image source: Kolkata IPL team Instagram

