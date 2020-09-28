Dream11 IPL 2020: Top 5 Run-chases In The History Of The Tournament Post Rajasthan's Win

The Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday witnessed the highest ever run-chase in the tournament's history after Rajasthan beat Punjab by four wickets. Chasing a total of 223 set by Punjab, the Rajasthan batters put on a show as they reached the target with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia were the stars for Rajasthan who displayed some sensational strokeplay to see their side home.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Punjab: Top highlights and stats from new record run-chase

Earlier, Punjab scored 223 riding on the back of a blistering century (106) by Mayank Agarwal and a fine half-century by KL Rahul (69). Several records were made and broken during the course of the historic Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab. Let's take a look at the top five Dream11 IPL highest run chase of all-time.

5. 206 by Chennai against Bangalore (2012)

This was Match 13 of the 2012 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, Bangalore decided to bat first and posted a mammoth total of 205/8 riding on the back of half-centuries by Chris Gayle (68 off 35) and Virat Kohli (57 off 36). Interestingly, Mayank Agarwal, who scored 106 against Rajasthan on Sunday, also contributed with a 26-ball 45 to propel his ex-team to a great total. Doug Bollinger was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai with figures of 3/24.

In response, Chennai, as often as they have been renowned to do over the years, started rather meticulously. Faf du Plessis scored 71 off 46 balls and laid the foundation for a huge chase. Chennai's middle order also contributed some useful runs with captain MS Dhoni, scoring 41 off 24 balls. The equation had come down to 43 runs off the final two overs and all seemed over for the Men in Yellow. However, Albie Morkel had other plans and he smashed Virat Kohli for 28 runs in the penultimate over. Chennai finally got over the line as hit a boundary of the last ball to secure a thrilling five-wicket win.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore vs Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers lead H2H stats

4. 206 by Punjab against Hyderabad (2014)

During Match 39 of the 2014 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Punjab pulled off a spectacular win over Hyderabad by chasing down 205 successfully. Punjab invited Hyderabad to bat first and the hosts responded by posting a massive total of 205/5. Naman Ojha top-scored with a 36-ball 79 for the home team. Rishi Dhawan was the top wicket-taker with two wickets to his name for Punjab.

Chasing 205, Punjab lost Virender Sehwag early but Manan Vohra (47 off 20) and Wriddhiman Saha (54 off 26) played some blistering cricket to bring back the Punjab innings on track. After the ball of Vohra and Saha's wickets, Glenn Maxwell (43), David Miller (24) and George Bailey (35) played some useful cameos to register a stunning win by six wickets.

3. 209 by Delhi against Gujarat, 2017

This was Match 42 of the 2017 season which was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The hosts win the toss and chose to bowl first. Gujarat posted a gigantic total of 208/7 with the help of Suresh Raina's 43-ball 77 and Dinesh Karthik's 34-ball 65. Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with a spell of 2/30 for Delhi.

In response, Delhi lost opener Karun Nair cheaply but two youngsters in the form of Sanju Samson and Rishabh pant rose to the occasion as they smashed Gujarat bowlers all over the park. Another interesting fact is that Sanju Samson, who starred for Rajasthan with 85 on Sunday in the run chase, scored 61 off 31 balls in that match as well. While Rishabh Pant played a brilliant knock of 97 off 43 balls and formed a 143-run partnership with him to put Delhi on the front foot.

Before getting out, the two had taken Delhi on the verge of victory. The formalities were completed by Shreyas Iyer and Corey Anderson, as they secured a seven-wicket victory.

ALSO READ | Who is Rahul Tewatia? Rajasthan all-rounder leads team to highest Dream11 IPL run-chase

2. 215 by Rajasthan vs Hyderabad, 2008

This match was played during the first season of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The visitors won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. Hyderabad accepted Rajasthan's invitation with both hands as they bludgeoned Shane Warne's bowlers all over the stadium. Courtesy of a belligerent century by Andrew Symonds (117 off 53), Hyderabad posted an enormous total of 214/5. Shane Warne and Yusuf Pathan picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Rajasthan lost opener Kamran Akmal with just 14 runs on the board. Yusuf Pathan joined Graeme Smith at the crease as the duo started resurrecting the Rajasthan innings. Smith and Pathan stitched a 98-run partnership before the latter got out after scoring a sensational 91 off just 28 balls. Graeme Smith continued the good work and brought Rajasthan closer to victory before getting out for 71 off 45 deliveries. In the end, Shane Warne scored a quickfire 22 off 9 balls with two fours and as many sixes to record the highest chase in the league's history, a record which stood tall for 12 years until Steve Smith's side broke the franchise and the tournament record both, on Sunday.

1. 223 by Rajasthan vs Punjab, 2020

This game was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is known to be a batting paradise. Having won the toss, Rajasthan invited Punjab to bat first. Punjab got off to a solid start as their openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul hammered the Rajasthan bowlers ruthlessly. The two put on a 183-run opening partnership which is also the third-highest opening partnership in the tournament. Mayank Agarwal (106) smashed a stunning century and his partner KL Rahul (69) also scored a brilliant fifty to propel their side to a massive score of 223/2.

However, Rajasthan were clinical in their approach as they started attacking from word go. Steve Smith scored a quick fifty before getting out. Sanju Samson, who was sensational throughout, scored a 42-ball 85 alongside Rahul Tewatia, who played a knock of 53 off 31 balls. Rahul Tewatia, who had struggled initially, fetched five maximums of a Sheldon Cottrell over to bring his team to the brink of what was looking like an unlikely win at one stage. Rajasthan finally secured a thrilling victory with three balls to spare to records the highest-ever run-chase of the Dream11 IPL.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore vs Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

SOURCE: PUNJAB IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.