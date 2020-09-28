Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Punjab: Top Highlights And Stats From New Record Run-chase

Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets in Match 9 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. In doing so, Rajasthan recorded the highest-ever run chase in the twelve-year history of the cash-rich league. Chasing a total of 223 set by Punjab, the Rajasthan batters put on a show as they reached the target with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia were the stars for Rajasthan, who displayed some sensational strokeplay to see their side home.

Steve Smith also scored a fifty and laid the foundation of the Dream11 IPL highest run chase. Earlier, Punjab scored 223 riding on the back of a blistering century (106) by Mayank Agarwal and a fine half-century by KL Rahul (69). Countless records were made and broken during the course of the historic Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab. Let's take a look at all the top stats from Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab.

Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab: Top records and stats

Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab is the highest in the tournament's history. Rajasthan chased down a target of 224 and set the record of the Dream11 IPL highest run chase. In doing so, the Men in Pink broke their own record which they had set during the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 when they chased 215 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. In fact, overall, in T20s, only five bigger targets have been chased than the Dream11 IPL highest run chase.

Rajasthan scored 86 runs in the last five overs, which is the most number of runs scored in the final five overs of a successful run chase in the Dream11 IPL. The previous best was 77 runs by Chennai against Bangalore in 2012. Overall, in T20s, this was the second-highest runs scored in the last five overs of a successful run chase. The first in this list are the CPL franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, who had scored 90 runs in the final five overs against the erstwhile St Lucia Stars in 2018.

Rahul Tewatia hit five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in an over. This was only the second time that a bowler had been hit for five sixes in an over in the Dream11 IPL. Chris Gayle is the only other player to do so when he had hit Rahul Sharma for five sixes in an over while playing for Bangalore against Pune in 2012.

The total number of runs scored in the match was 449, which is the fourth highest match-aggregate in the history of the league. This list is topped by the match between Chennai and once again, Rajasthan in 2010, when the match aggregate was a whopping 469 runs.

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, who stitched a 183-run partnership for the first wicket, is the third-highest opening partnership in the Dream11 IPL. The Punjab duo fell short by just two runs to break the record which is held by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who had formed a 185-run partnership against Bangalore in 2019. Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir are at the second spot with their unbeaten 184-run partnership against Gujarat while playing for Kolkata.

Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammad Shami, who were taken to the cleaners by Rajasthan batsmen, conceded 52 and 53 runs respectively. This was the first instance when both the team's opening bowlers had conceded over 50 runs in the Dream11 IPL.

