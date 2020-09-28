Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Punjab: Top Highlights And Stats From New Record Run-chase

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets in Match 9 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. In doing so, Rajasthan recorded the highest-ever run chase in the twelve-year history of the cash-rich league. Chasing a total of 223 set by Punjab, the Rajasthan batters put on a show as they reached the target with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia were the stars for Rajasthan, who displayed some sensational strokeplay to see their side home.
Steve Smith also scored a fifty and laid the foundation of the Dream11 IPL highest run chase. Earlier, Punjab scored 223 riding on the back of a blistering century (106) by Mayank Agarwal and a fine half-century by KL Rahul (69). Countless records were made and broken during the course of the historic Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab. Let's take a look at all the top stats from Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab.
