Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Snares A Blinder To Send Du Plessis Packing, Fans Ecstatic

The 37th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is underway at Abu Dhabi with Chennai taking on Rajasthan. The ongoing match is a must-win for both Chennai and Rajasthan as they occupy the No. 7 and No. 8 positions in the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings. After losing the toss and fielding first, the Rajasthan bowlers made early inroads into the contest owing to impeccable line-and-length with the ball backed by some on-field brilliance from Jos Buttler and others.

Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Rajasthan: Jos Buttler flies to his left to snare a blinder, watch video

WATCH - Gloves off, Buttler ON - Super catch



Jos Buttler goes full stretch to grab a brilliant catch. Faf du Plessis walks back.https://t.co/n8M6cZ7WCZ #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Rajasthan: Fans react to Jos Buttler’s fielding spectacle

Chennai lost in-form opener Faf du Plessis in just the third over of their innings. The veteran South African mistimed Jofra Archer’s bouncer towards short extra cover which was safely pocketed by an agile Jos Buttler. Buttler, whose usual fielding position is standing behind the stumps, timed the jump to his left with perfection to complete the catch.

Jos Buttler’s on-field brilliance was lauded by fans and on-air commentators alike. Several fans of the franchise took to social media to express their enthusiasm at seeing Faf du Plessis walk back to the pavilion early in the innings. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Buttler’s moment of athleticism in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Rajasthan encounter.

Ohhhhhhh JOSSSSSSSSSSS UNBELIEVABLE CATCH💗💗💗💪💪💪 — Satya Rekapalli (@rekapalli_satya) October 19, 2020

Jos is the #Boss — Akshay Srivastav (@akshy_srivastav) October 19, 2020

Okay wtf. That was beautiful! That's why he's in the field and not keeping 😂 — Anshul (@Anshul__K) October 19, 2020

IPL live score: Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Rajasthan live updates

At the time of publishing, the Chennai batsmen reached 96-4 after 16 overs. Skipper MS Dhoni (20*) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (21*) were batting at the crease. Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia all picked a wicket each in their spells.

