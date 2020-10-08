Ravindra Jadeja Woos Netizens On Twitter After Super Relay Catch With Faf Du Plessis

The Chennai team in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is not recognized as a top fielding unit. However, with renowned names like Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis in their ranks, the team depends on the two for fielding brilliance. Both the cricketers were at their best during the side's clash against Kolkata as they pocketed an incredible catch to put a full stop to Sunil Narine's innings.

Kolkata's pinch hitter Sunil Narine was starting to look dangerous before a marvellous effort from Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis curtailed his quick-fire cameo. Narine smashed a lofted stroke to leg-spinner Karn Sharma towards the cow-corner. Ravindra Jadeja's athleticism needs no introduction and is considered to have one of the safest pairs of hands in world cricket. Faf du Plessis also has guarded the boundary line for Chennai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 diligently.

Sunil Narine's shot went high up in the sky, where an agile Ravindra Jadeja dived to grab the ball. As he felt he was going over the ropes, Ravindra Jadeja threw the ball while sliding towards his nearby fielder Faf du Plessis as the two completed one of the most marvellous catches in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Netizens were mighty pleased with the efforts of the two Chennai cricketers and heaped praises on them for the super relay catch.

That is why we call him 'Sir' Jadeja. 😎



Two of the best #CSK fielders working in tandem to get Narine out is the definition of teamwork. The decision to field Karn in place of Chawla is also paying off. 💯 — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) October 7, 2020

@imjadeja Sir stunned everyone by this effort — Muzaffar (@IamMuzza1989) October 7, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja's marvelous effort at the boundary, and the pass given to Faf Du Plessis was really excellent.

One of the BEST Catch of the Season to dismiss Narine.#NowIsWow @GodrejAppliance pic.twitter.com/gUb2hQ7orr — Utkarsh Srivastava (@UtkSrvstv) October 7, 2020

Jadeja du Plessis catch Chennai's best moment in a losing cause

Chennai's fielding unit produces some spectacular moments on the cricket field. From the spectacular 'Jadeja du Plessis catch' to the equally amazing grab from skipper MS Dhoni to dismiss Shivam Mavi in the penultimate over of the first innings, the team left no stones unturned to capitalize on every opportunity. The 'Jadeja du Plessis catch' can be watched here -

Jadeja catches, Faf completes!



The Jadeja-Faf tag team catch. Catching brilliance on display here. You cannot miss this.https://t.co/R5Xi2XhpMR #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

The franchise had shared the Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule on their social media accounts for their fans. After their surprising 10-run loss against Kolkata, the MS Dhoni side will look to put up a powerful show in their upcoming encounters in the Dream11 IPL 2020. They are currently stationed at the fifth spot on the points table and the side will be keen to rise through the ranks. The team's next fixture will be against Virat Kohli's Bangalore on October 10. Here is the complete Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule:

Image source: IPLT20.com

