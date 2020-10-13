Jos Buttler Recalls David Warner's Savage 2015 Ashes Sledge That Got To Him; Watch Video

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan side pipped Hyderabad by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday, October 11. With the help of their recent win, they are now placed at No. 6 on the updated Dream11 IPL points table. Ahead of their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game against Delhi on Wednesday, October 14, the franchise shared a six-minute video interaction of Steve Smith and his Ashes rival and Dream11 IPL teammate Jos Buttler, where the two cricketers were engaged in a fun rapid-fire Q&A round with each other.

Jos Buttler recalls a moment of sledging from David Warner during 2015 Ashes

In the video interaction, Steve Smith asked Jos Buttler to reveal the worst sledging incident he ever encountered during an Ashes Test match. The dynamic English batsman recalled an incident from the 2015 Ashes series which was played in England. Jos Buttler said that he was involved in a sledging incident with Australian opening batsman David Warner in one of the Test matches.

Buttler revealed that while he was batting at the crease, David Warner came up to him and said “Don’t worry about your batting, so does you drop”. The Englishman, who was England’s wicketkeeper in that series, then admitted to thinking about wicketkeeping and dropping catches while he was batting.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Rajasthan will go up against Delhi on Wednesday, October 14 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Stadium. They will then face the Bangalore side at the same venue on October 17. Here is a look at the entire Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule for the ongoing season.

