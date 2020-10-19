Dream11 IPL Top Run Getters: Rahul Extends Lead At No.1, Du Plessis 29 Runs Away From 2nd

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League witnessed a blockbuster Sunday as both the double-headers captivated the fans as they went down the wire to Super Overs. Several noteworthy individual performances have come in the limelight this season, and top-notch cricket has been a hallmark in Dream11 IPL. When it comes to the leading batsmen of the season, there have been several changes after Sunday's high-octane duels.

Dream11 IPL 2020 run-getters

Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been in scintillating form in the league and has decimated star-studded bowling attacks with grace and panache. The 28-year-old anchored the innings beautifully for his side while chasing 176 against Mumbai on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The opening batsman piled up 77 runs off just 51 deliveries to further solidify his stance as the leading run-getter in Dream11 IPL 2020.

KL Rahul has scored 525 runs with five half-centuries and one century in the 9 matches that he has featured in. He is a staggering 232 runs ahead of fellow teammate Mayank Agarwal, who occupied the second position. With 393 runs to his name in 9 matches, Mayank Agarwal has complimented KL Rahul well while opening the batting for the Punjab team.

Chennai's veteran top-order batsman Faf du Plessis has been the most consistent performer for the MS Dhoni-led side. The 36-year-old reached to his fourth half-century of the season as he slammed a gutsy 58 against Delhi's fiery bowling attack on Saturday. The South African star, with 365 runs is only 29 runs behind Mayank Agarwal and stands a chance to surpass him during the Chennai vs Rajasthan live encounter on Monday.

Swashbuckling Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan has also been amongst runs in the competition this year and currently holds the fourth position with 359 runs to his name. The Southpaw is trailing to Faf du Plessis by only 6 runs. Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who struggled to get going early on in the league, has made a powerful statement with back-to-back impressive batting performances and is fifth in the list with 347 runs.

Chennai vs Rajasthan live

Faf du Plessis will be next seen in action on Monday as Chennai are slated to take on Rajasthan at The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two bottom teams collide in the anticipated clash as both of them look to stage a turnaround. Chennai with three wins in nine matches are at the seventh spot in the standings, whereas Rajasthan are the wooden spooners. The Chennai vs Rajasthan live match is slated for a 7:30 pm IST start.

